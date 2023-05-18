This Cozy Small Town In New Jersey Has Picturesque Streets Perfect For A Summer Day Stroll
It looks straight out of a Thomas Kinkade painting!
Are you looking for more places to visit this summer? A quaint small town might do the trick! The essence of bucolic bliss can be found in one cozy place tucked away in New Jersey with picturesque streets, charming antique shops, and delicious restaurants.
Strolling the dreamy streets of Lambertville, NJ is the perfect way to spend your hazy summer days and live out your cottage-core fantasies in a place that looks straight out of a Thomas Kinkade painting.
Settled on the Delaware River, the idyllic town has been around since the 1800s, so its roads are lined with whimsical, Victorian-era homes and old canopied trees that make for gorgeous scenery as you explore all the things to do in Lambertville.
The town is home to a variety of dining options, from casual eateries to fine dining establishments. One popular spot is the Lambertville Station Restaurant, known for its seafood dishes and a beautiful outdoor patio with views of the Delaware River.
There are many majestic streets, like North Union Street, throughout Lambertville that you can stroll around and enjoy while looking at the gorgeous homes, stopping by local boutiques, or shopping in the ten different antique shopsshops the town has.
If you're a nature lover, you might enjoy getting out on a local hiking trail through the quiet New Jersey countryside or along the Delaware Canal — no matter where you go, you're sure to find peace and tranquility with a side of breathtaking views.
While Lambertville might be a fun day out, you can also savor the rustic vibe for just a little longer by staying at one of the several bed and breakfasts around town.
Whether you’re looking for a romantic getaway with your sweetheart or a day trip with friends and family, Lambertville is an ideal destination for everyone.
From its sparkling Delaware River views and yummy local restaurants to the old-fashioned, cozy charm and antique shopping, Lambertville is the perfect place to relax and enjoy a day filled with fun.
