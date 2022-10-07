NY Jets' Zach Wilson Rumored Girlfriend Is A Jersey Girl & Fans Won't Leave Her Alone
His ex Abbey Gile has been seeing his old roommate.
A few months have passed since NY Jets' Quarterback, Zach Wilson, and his ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, had a viral breakup and she accused him of sleeping with his mom's best friend.
Since then, the couple has seemingly moved on. Gile has been spotted cuddling up to Wilson's ex-roommate and fellow NFL player, Dax Milne, and Wilson has been out and about with a new woman.
Nicolette Dellanno, a New Jersey-based influencer, posted photos alongside Wilson over the past few months, and Jets fans caught on quickly.
Dellanno first shared a picture of the pair on August 17, when the two attended a New York Yankees game together, smiling for a photo.
Zach Wilson and Nicolette Dellanno at a New York Yankees game. @nicolette_dellanno | Instagram
She followed up with a series of September "recap" photos where she is shown spending time with friends around the city and embracing the baseball player in a blurry yet affectionate picture.
Fans have since flooded her comment section inquiring about the pair's relationship. They've also messaged about the athlete's health following his successful knee surgery he underwent in August.
"Rub Zach’s knee and please treat him well 🙌🙌" one commenter wrote on her August upload.
On her September recap post, a user asked her to "please take care of our QB, he's the future of the Jets".
Wilson's ex Abbey Gile deleted her Instagram after her comment section exploded with sports fans inquiring about the details of their split, but baseball followers seem to have already shifted their focus to Dellanno.
While the new pair's relationship status isn't confirmed, Jets fans will likely be the first to notice if things get serious.