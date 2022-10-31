A Canadian Wore A New York Jets Hoodie & Was So Confused By All The Male Attention She Got
She thought they were asking her about the Fall season, not American football season.
A woman from Canada went to a coffee shop and didn't understand why she was getting much male attention until she realized her outfit.
The creator's (@bourtneycake) oblivion in mid-October brought in 1.3 million views from sharing her, now, sure-fire way to get a boyfriend.
It all began when she put on a New York Jets oversized hoodie, which she purchased herself, and thought that everyone who chatted with her was asking about the Fall season, not football.
While she was getting herself a caffeine fix, she said four men came up to her to talk to her.
"They stopped me to say 'good luck,' and I said 'thank you because it's Sunday and I am feeling really sensitive and vulnerable about the week coming so thank you for recognizing,'" she said.
The TikToker doesn't watch the NFL, but, as she mentioned in her video, "I'm single, so I have to buy myself boyfriend sweaters," as to why she had that article of clothing.
It wasn't until a man in a Green Bay Packers fit asked her how she felt about the season that she realized her confusion.
"I feel great," she said. "I f*king love Fall. It is the perfect temperature, thank you for asking. Why is everyone in such a good mood today?"
Then, reality struck. It was football Sunday.
@bourtneycake
I feel great about the fall sports season the leaves are changing great this year #newyorkjets #sports #nba
Now, the TikTok creator swears by this method to attract men in public places and her audience couldn't agree more as they fell in love with her story.
"It works every time!! I wear sports gear to the bar with my friends dressed up and the guys always go to the sporty girl 🤣🤪," one viewer responded.
Others said she was giving Miss Congeniality vibes.
"A: 'Describe your perfect date.' B: 'April 25th, because it's not too hot, not too cold…' 😭," someone commented reciting lines from the Sandra Bullock movie.
So many women responded with their own stories when they also were confused by the attention received in sports attire.
No matter what the case may be, it might be a fun tactic for single people to try!