Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

abbey gile

NY Jet’s Zach Wilson’s Ex Abbey Gile Said He Slept With His Mom’s BFF & Disappeared From IG

She responded to backlash calling her a "homie hopper" for dating his college roommate.

Georgia Staff Writer
Abbey Gile poses for a mirror selfie. Right: Zach Wilson holding a football. ​

Abbey Gile poses for a mirror selfie. Right: Zach Wilson holding a football.

abbeygile | VSCO, @zachwilson | Instagram

Abbey Gile, the former high school sweetheart of Zach Wilson, has disappeared from Instagram after causing a stir by claiming the New York Jet's quarterback was sleeping with his mom's best friend.

Fans suspected the two quietly broke up this January after the ex-couple unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted all their photos together from their accounts, according to the NY Post.

Drama arose over the weekend after Washington Commanders' wide reliever Dax Milne posted a photo hugging Gile on the beach with the caption "word on the street."

Milne is known as Zach Wilson's former best friend and college roommate.

Gile received backlash following the post, as fans took to the comments. One person called her a "homie hopper."

According to a viral tweet posted on July 10, the Utah student defended herself to the user, saying "he was sleeping with his mom's best friend...that's the real homie hopper 😂 😂."

Milne has since turned off the comments feature under the post.

Wilson appears to have a close relationship with his mother, Lisa Wilson, based on frequent posts made to his official Instagram page.

In one post he wishes her a happy Mother's Day, calling her "My biggest supporter and one of the only people who believed in me when nobody else did. Love you to the moon and back."

In another celebratory post, he refers to his mom as "the woman who would do anything for me. Teaching me what it takes to become a man. I love you!"

Lisa Neeleman Wilson owns a clothing line called Live Life Legit, and is soon launching a YouTube channel and a podcast, according to her official website.

She went viral in 2021 when her son Zach was drafted as fans assumed she was the girlfriend, reported The Sun.

Neither Zach Wilson nor his mother responded to Gile's allegations that he slept with her best friend. The identity of the alleged BFF is not known at this time.

Gile's Instagram handle, @abbey.gile, is currently linking to a dead-end page.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...