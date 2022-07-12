10 Things You Need To Know For July 12
Including the bizarre claim about the New York Jets' hotshot quarterback.
1. How To Have Fun Around Toronto This Summer Without Going Broke
The strain on everyone's wallet these days is real and finding ways to enjoy the warm weather without wiping out your savings is getting harder and harder. Still, there are a few ways to have fun in and around Toronto this summer without breaking the bank. From rooftop rollerskating to a wide range of farm visits, Madeline Forsyth has a list of seven fun activities that will only set you back $30 or less per person.
2. She Quit Her Nurse Job — & Now Makes $1M A Year On OnlyFans
Allie Rae's decision to leave the medical profession appears to have been justified. Once an ICU nurse who reviewed craft beers on YouTube in her free time, the 38-year-old pivoted to producing adult content on OnlyFans — and now pulls in over $1 million USD annually, including over $400,000 in her busiest months alone. So what's Rae's secret weapon? Sarah Rohoman's insightful interview with the OnlyFans star provides a deeper look into Rae's approach and philosophy.
3. Canada's Spy Agency Is Hiring & Some Of The Jobs Can Make Over $100K
If creating foot fetish videos on OnlyFans like Allie Rae isn't your vibe, might I suggest becoming a spy? Actually, not everyone who works for the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is our country's answer to James Bond, but there are still plenty of opportunities to make over $100,000 a year in analyst and administrative roles. Helena Hanson breaks down the jobs CSIS is currently hiring for and what successful applicants can make.
- Spy Harder: If you're still in school, CSIS is also hiring students for the fall 2023 work term and a bunch of these roles can still earn more than $27 an hour.
4. An NFL QB Is Accused By His Ex Of Sleeping With His Mom's Best Friend
Imagine, if you will, if the plot of Draft Day was combined with The Graduate. That's basically what's alleged to have happened with New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. As Maeve Browne reports, Wilson's high school sweetheart claimed in a since-deleted Instagram comment that last year's second overall pick was, uh, huddling with his own mother's best friend.
- My Take: Unless his new companion is teaching him how to avoid the Buffalo Bills' pass rush, Wilson might want to focus a bit less on his off-field exploits after going just 3-10 as a starter as a rookie last year.
5. Have A Whale Of A Time At This Secluded Island Oasis In BC
Whether you're looking for a new date spot to bring your mom's best friend or simply want to catch a glimpse of some of the world's most breathtaking mammals, Saturna Island should be on your summer itinerary. It takes over three hours of driving and ferries to get there from Vancouver but our own Ashley Harris says it's worth it for the opportunity to spot orcas in the wild — plus there's a great local food and art scene. These pictures give you a good idea of what's in store.
🎉 OPTIMAL PRIME
If you enjoy furthering the erosion of the traditional brick-and-mortar bookshop as we once knew it, happy Amazon Prime Day — which runs July 12-13 for some reason. Helena Hanson has some tips on how to score the best deals in Canada.
🔭 FINAL FRONTIER
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, perhaps the most powerful machine ever engineered, has produced its first images of deep space. So, if you want to see some dead bodies — aka stars that haven't actually existed for billions of years — have at it.
🚆 TRAINING DAY
VIA Rail signed off on a tentative deal with the union representing over 2,000 of its workers last night, narrowly beating the strike deadline that would have further exacerbated Canada's major coast-to-coast travel issues.
🎧 END OF AN ERA
If you've ever listened to study music on YouTube, you've likely come across the "lofi hip hop radio — beats to relax/study to" from the channel Lofi Girl. According to TechCrunch, bogus copyright notices have felled the beloved livestream after two-plus years of continuous play. Why can't we have nice things?
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
Pakistani human rights advocate Malala Yousafzai hits the quarter century mark. Rachel "Mrs. Maisel" Brosnahan turns 32. Quebec-born professional wrestler Sami Zayn is German suplexing his way into 38. That '70s-born actor Topher Grace and badass action hero Michelle Rodriguez are both 44. As if on fire from within, the great Chilean poet Pablo Neruda was born on this day in 1904.
