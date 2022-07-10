Ex-Nurse Allie Rae Makes Over $1M A Year On OnlyFans & Here's What Her 'Golden Ticket' Is
Breaking into a new industry usually comes with a few struggles, but for OnlyFans content creator Allie Rae, it's been nothing but profitable.
The 38-year-old former ICU nurse recently sat down with Narcity Canada to chat about how she got started on the platform, why she loves it so much and how she came to take home over $1 million a year.
When and why did you get started on OnlyFans?
"So my husband and I started our OnlyFans in September of 2020," Rae shared from her home in Tampa, Florida. "It was during the pandemic. My husband actually got furloughed from work."
She said that while being stuck at home, she started to do craft beer reviews on Instagram, where she gained a following of about 3000 people, many of whom suggested she start an OnlyFans page.
It wasn't until the news of Bella Thorne joining the platform and making $1 million in six hours that the couple realized they should give it a try.
"From there, we kind of started posting a little more racier stuff than Instagram and a few more photos here and there and it just took off," Rae explained, saying that they made "a ton of money" in their first month.
What sort of content brings in the money?
"I would say my most profitable content is content of my husband and I engaged in sexual acts," she said. "Whether that be foreplay, or even full-on sexual acts. I obviously sell solo content as well."
She added that she's never hidden the fact that she's married from her subscribers and in fact makes it a point to be upfront about it.
"I always play up the hot sexy wifey vibes, you know," Rae explained. "I would say content on my husband is definitely the most profitable content we have."
As for how COVID-19 has affected her business, Rae thinks it has led to an increase in subscribers due to everyone having to be at home a lot more.
"I think it was a cheap form of entertainment," she explained.
Whereas before people could easily spend over $100 on a night out at a restaurant or bar, she said that spending $12 to subscribe to her OnlyFans was "a lot more affordable" and could provide an entire night of content, "if that's how you choose to spend your time."
Do you have any types of content or services that you would like to see do better?
Rae says that while she doesn't personally understand foot content, she knows it's a huge fetish, albeit with a niche market.
"It's something that I wish could evolve more for me because it's kind of fun now that I've learned feet can be sexy. I'm like, 'Oh, I could pose them this way and that way.'"
As well, she explained people can send her a DM with custom content requests and, if she's comfortable with it, a price will be arranged.
"I have a lot of really, really unique fetishes that have come across," she said, adding that the nurse in her wants to know about the psychology behind some of them.
"I have this one dude that's like obsessed with my thumbs because they're super bendy," Rae shared. "I'm just like, 'this is so crazy but it's so cool to know you can create content with just your thumbs and make money.'"
"So yeah, that's typically underperforming, but to me, it's fun."
What sort of money are you making?
The most Rae has ever made in a month is $469,000 and that's not just a one-time fluke — the following month, she brought in around $413,000.
But she noted that it really depends on the work that you put in and how much content you produce.
"If I dropped four videos this month, there's no doubt in my mind I'm going to be over $250,000 or at least to upper $220,000," she said. "If I drop two videos, I'm gonna be at that like $180,000 mark."
As well, if she's too busy with interviews and doesn't have time to create and post content, she'll still likely bring in around $150,000 a month.
How are you changing your strategy to fit in with the reality of what's going on with the world and the economy?
"When I started OnlyFans, I knew that anything that has to do with being a fan community, that this is something that may not last forever," Rae explained.
"There's a business entrepreneur side of me, and therefore I never looked at OnlyFans my only stream of income."
She notes that she walked away from her doctorate degree and research to make things work in her new line of business.
"I've always had different endeavours and try to make sure that I'm maximizing income streams and diversifying my income in the event that something was to go wrong," she said.
She decided to create a new platform called WetSpace to protect herself and other creators when OnlyFans said they would start shutting down adult content on the platform, which they walked back on.
Rae also says she stands by the content that she posts in general.
"I really bring value in the sense that I just live my life on there," she said. "I just post regular stories, I post funny things, not so funny things. And I think for me that has always been good and I also really diversify my audiences. I'm involved in a lot of different things and I think that's important."
She also has some advice for new or wannabe creators.
"During the pandemic, it was very easy to create an OnlyFans, everything was booming and making pretty decent money," she said.
"But in order to sustain that you're gonna have to switch it up and do something different, you're gonna have to be on multiple platforms, you're gonna have to be doing the TikTok even though you hate it."
"You're gonna have to be doing all the things to continue to drive that traffic and bring personality to your product and I think that is just honestly what has been the golden ticket for me."
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
