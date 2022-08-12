OnlyFans 'Hot Boss' Opens Up About Why There's 'A Lot More Money' Made By Female Creators
He said male subscribers are "ruthless" on the platform.
OnlyFans is known for the wild sums of money that some of its top creators can make, and TikTok star Rhylan Streloff got real about what it's like being a male OnlyFans creator.
Streloff told Narcity that there's actually "a lot more money to be made" for women on the app. He said that he has about 500 to 1,000 OnlyFans subscribers at any one time and regularly brings in over $25,000 a month.
However, coming up with new content ideas as a male creator is one of the more difficult parts of the job, he revealed.
While it's "not necessarily harder" for men to make content on OnlyFans, women definitely have more options for the kind of content they can create, like wearing different lingerie or using toys, Streloff said.
"There's only so many pictures of me naked doing what I do. It's a bit harder to come up with something new for men," he explained.
Ex-Store Manager Known As 'Hot Boss' On TikTok Shared How Much Money He Makes On OnlyFans #shortsyoutu.be
Streloff also said some women have a different attitude towards paying for raunchy content on OnlyFans.
"I think there's a lot more money to be made as a female creator," he said.
Unsurprisingly, the male audience can be "ruthless"
In terms of his audience on OnlyFans, Streloff said there's a split with around 80% women and 20% men viewing his content and there's definitely a difference in how they approach creators, he added.
A lot of Streloff's female audience is "a lot kinder" while the men can be "ruthless," he said.
"I've never been on that side of it before, but I can't imagine what women in a strip club or female creators go through," he added.
Having an existing audience on social media, following the success of the 'Hot Boss' TikToks, definitely made things easier on OnlyFans, he added.
"I'm doing pretty healthy but I'm lucky because I have a big following [on social media]. If I didn't have that, it'd be a different story," he said.
While the top creators on OnlyFans can make millions, most people shouldn't underestimate the need to have an existing audience to bring in the big bucks, he continued.
Those people with a big social media following will be able to bring in cash through OnlyFans, Streloff said. But otherwise, the app is "so saturated" that "it's next to impossible."