Canadian OnlyFans Creator Says She Has No Money Left & Now She's Selling Her House
Apparently the government seized her bank account and she was left with $0.
A Canadian OnlyFans creator has shared that she has no more money and she's selling her house now.
Jessica Massie posted a video on TikTok back in March about how she opened her online banking one morning to see she had $0 left in her account.
She explained that she was in this situation because she used her money to build a house rather than borrowing money when a miscalculation of costs forced her to spend even more money on the house.
It was a bad decision, Massie said, because the money she used for her house was supposed to pay for her income taxes.
She claimed that she had more than twice the amount needed to pay her taxes but the unforeseen costs forced her to use it.
Massie thought it wouldn't be too much of an issue because she expected to be able to make an agreement with the government to pay her taxes over time instead of all at once.
The content creator added that she was planning on selling the house in a year or two anyways since it ended up costing more than it should have.
Her taxes weren't paid off because the government took more than a year to finalize her 2020 and 2021 taxes since her income was from OnlyFans and the feds were trying to follow the money transactions on the site, Massie said.
She also mentioned that the amount was much higher than she expected as she could barely claim any business expenses.
According to Massie, she tried to enter an agreement to pay the taxes she owed over 24 months but the government refused and less than two weeks later, her bank account was seized.
The creator noted that the government said it would seize all the money that goes into her bank account as long as her owed taxes weren't paid back.
While people might think you constantly make money with OnlyFans, Massie said it doesn't always happen like that since she has strict lines she won't cross and the revenue stream fluctuates.
Exterior of Jessica Massie's house for sale.Joelle Lafrance | RE/MAX Quebec
Massie's house, which was built in 2022, is for sale and it's listed on the market for $849,900.
The home is located in L'Ange-Gardien, Quebec, less than an hour away from Ottawa and two hours away from Montreal.
Foyer that opens up to the living room, kitchen and dining room.Joelle Lafrance | RE/MAX Quebec
It has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and one powder room.
Also, the main floor features an open-concept design that has the foyer flow into the living room, kitchen and dining room.
Kitchen in the house for sale.Joelle Lafrance | RE/MAX Quebec
According to the listing, there are panoramic mountain views from this house!
Massie's house is right beside her sister's house and they are almost identical looking with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and one powder room as well.
Her sister's home is also for sale right now and it's listed on the market for the same price.
Jessica Massie's house for sale
Aerial view of Jessica Massie's house that's for sale.
Joelle Lafrance | RE/MAX Quebec
Price: $849,900
Address: 1171 Chem. Lonsdale, L'Ange-Gardien, QC
Description: This house for sale in Quebec has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a powder room. It features a modern open-concept design and has panoramic mountain views.