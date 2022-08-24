A TikToker With An OnlyFans Shared How Much She Makes & She's Set 'Her Kids Up For Life'
She also has a message for her younger self.
A young mom on TikTok shared how she got herself out of a financial rut and bought a house at 24, and it seems she owes it all to her OnlyFans hustle.
TikToker @mamaplugsx, a.k.a. Lola Mason, explains in her most popular video how OnlyFans helped her turn her life around and not only provide for her kids, but also rake in some serious extra cash.
"I wish I could tell 17-year-old, teen mom, disabled me that one day she'll be a successful model that's… earned 7 figures," said the caption on her video. "Bought a 5-bed house at 24 and owns her dream cars."
She says she's also "setting her kids up for life and buying properties specifically to house young/struggling families" because of her income from OnlyFans.
People in the comment section were highly supportive of her career path, and particularly impressed that she was providing for her children while also putting money aside for others.
"So proud of you, and you deserve the world and more," wrote one user.
"Boss queen!" wrote another supporter. "Your kids are so lucky to have you as their mumma, a lovely beautiful person who is a hell of a business woman!"
Another woman called her "inspirational" and thanked her for her content. "I joined the industry because of you and loving every second. Thank you," read her comment.
"I didn't know about that last part. Providing houses for those less fortunate, That's so cool!" commented another.
"How can you not be proud," another supporter wrote in the comment section. "Doesn't matter what you are doing as long as you are happy."
Mason seemed pretty shocked and pleased when she woke up Wednesday to see her story all over the news.
"Well that was an odd surprise," she wrote in a reaction video on TikTok.
Her OnlyFans username is @mamaplugs and advertises her as a "5ft1 Brit," who posts daily and features a seductive image of her in blue lingerie.
"Everything's posted to my wall, no ads or spam, no locked posts, no PPV, over 2000 boy/girl and solo posts instantly available when you subscribe," says her OnlyFans bio.
She also promises that she responds to all her DMs and that she has "a bit of everything" on her account.
So far, she has over 2,000 pictures, and 828 videos up on her account, which charges $12.50 a month for a subscription.
We're guessing those subscriptions add up fast!