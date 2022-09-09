Fighter Tai Emery Flashed Her Breasts After A Win & Now She's Making A Fortune On OnlyFans
"Not all heroes wear capes."
A model and bare-knuckle fighter says she's suddenly making some serious bank on her OnlyFans, after winning a fight and then baring her boobs to flash the crowd.
Video of Tai Emery's unique celebration has blown up online, where the clip from her Bare Knuckle FC league has been watched more than 5.8 million times.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
The clip shows Emery defeating her opponent, Rung-Arun Khunchai, during a BKFC event in Thailand. Emery then jumps on the rope around the ring, lifts up her top and screams while giving double-middle fingers.
So consider this your warning for violence, nudity and profanity, all rolled into one 19-second clip.
\u201cWelp, thats one way to celebrate a win. Welcome to BKFC! \ud83d\ude48\ud83d\udc40\n\n\u201cInteresting celebration, haven\u2019t seen that one before\u201d\u201d— Bare Knuckle FC (@Bare Knuckle FC) 1662209596
Emery recently told TMZ that she's seen her OnlyFans subscriptions spike by 6,150% since she flashed the crowd last weekend. The outlet estimates that she's gone from earning about $400 to $25,000 per month after the stunt, and that only includes her OnlyFans subscribers.
"I have been completely enabled to continue to be myself, and so I shall," she told TMZ.
Her OnlyFans page doesn't display how many followers she has, but she had posted 867 times and had about 11,400 likes as of Friday afternoon. Subscribers pay $10 a month for her NSFW content, although her in-ring move clearly worked as a free promo.
"Support the movement: BEAUTY (TITTIES) & VIOLENCE," she writes in the description.
Her Instagram account has also blown up, and she celebrated hitting 100,000 followers on Wednesday.
Not all heroes wear capes," she wrote. "Some pop a titty in liberation to feel free and scream their passions to the sky."
Emery also plays lingerie football and her Instagram account is filled with a mix of modeling shots and hardcore fight training.
She told TMZ that she's already getting ready for her next fight — and she is "for sure" thinking about a repeat performance.