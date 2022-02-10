Sections

Adidas' New Sports Bra Ad Is A Photo Wall Of Bare Breasts & It's Got The Internet Worked Up

"It's perfectly natural to have breasts," Adidas said.

Global Staff Writer
Adidas | YouTube

Adidas is putting Twitter’s media rules to the test.

The brand just launched a new ad campaign featuring 25 sets of bare breasts, and the photo spread is causing a major stir online.

Adidas tweeted out the photo wall on Wednesday, which depicts breasts in different shapes and sizes.

The tweet also includes the hashtag #SupportIsEverything, a nod to Adidas’ new line of sports bras.

“We believe women’s breasts in all shapes and sizes deserve support and comfort,” Adidas said.

Twitter is one of the only social media platforms where something like this would be allowed because nudity is banned on Instagram and Facebook — a rule that Free the Nipple activists have been fighting for years.

The ad definitely got people talking on Twitter. More than 8,700 people have replied to the tweet, and another 13,000 have shared it.

"We should normalize our bodies. I’m just not used to seeing it which tells me I need to think harder about what I believe. I appreciate the conversation," said one Twitter user.

“Will you show us penises too?” another user asked.

“I’m reporting this,” said another, prompting a response from Adidas. “It’s perfectly natural to have breasts,” the company tweeted. “We are happy to celebrate that and won’t be taking this down so we can keep doing so.”

The new ad is reportedly also featured on billboards.

