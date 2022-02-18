Sections

The New Adidas Sports Bras Are So Supportive, It's No Wonder The Campaign Went Viral

Why is it so rare to find a decent bra that fits an F cup or bigger?

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Adidas shocked the internet last week with a titillating new ad campaign depicting a grid of bare breasts to promote their new sports bra collection. Since no actual sports bras were shown in the photo that went viral on Twitter, we were curious to see what the hype was all about.

Despite all the social media controversy, Adidas' new sports bra collection appears to be more size-inclusive, affordable and supportive than ever before.

Plus-size sports bras like this Adidas Powerimpact Training Medium-Support Bra ($50) range in sizes 1X to 4X to fit those with E cups or bigger. This is pretty remarkable for Adidas considering other brands like Nike seldomly offer anything for people with F or G cups.

Adidas Canada

For large-chested individuals, it can be difficult to find a well-fitted bra for yoga. Brands like Lululemon don't have many options for those with E, F or G cups. There, you might get one or two options priced anywhere from $88 to $109.

This Adidas Yoga Studio Light-Support Bra ($52) comes in standard and plus-size, so it caters to anyone with A to G cups. The bra is ridiculously cute and comes in black or magic grey (TBH, it looks like a pale blue/green) made with a buttery-soft material that feels like a second skin.

Those looking for something with more support can check out this Adidas Powerreact Training Medium-Support Bra ($70). It's a bit more expensive than other bras but you might appreciate its simple style and the fact that it doesn't look like a medieval torture device. This one only goes up to size XL (D-DD cups), though.

Adidas Canada Sports Bras

Adidas Canada

The celebrity-loved sportswear brand recently dropped a new collection of sports bras and we're shocked at how cute, affordable and inclusive it is. You can find low, medium and high-impact sports bras starting at $40 that go up to a size G cup.

Adidas Canada
Buy Now
