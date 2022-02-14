You Can Save Over 40% On Adidas Ultraboosts & More With This Promo Code
Select items are over $100 off! 👀
Whether or not you're a total sneakerhead, anyone who's a fan of streetwear has probably had a gander at the trendy Adidas Ultraboosts. While they usually range from $210 to over $300, some pairs are as low as $112 online.
While you can save big on Ultraboosts, other outlet items like socks and shirts are also marked down right now.
Some other stylish items to consider include this Adidas Cotton Adjustable Dad Cap for $15 (originally $28), this Adicolor Essentials Rib Tank for $14.40 (originally $35) and this Lunar New Year Light Jacket for $46.80 (originally $120).
All you have to do is use the promo code EXTRA40 at checkout so you can score an additional 40% off any outlet items you've added to your cart.
Because a lot of the sale items are low in stock, be sure to use the filter function on the Adidas website to streamline your hunt — particularly when it comes to size. It'll make the process of finding your perfect match a heck of a lot faster!
Adidas Canada
