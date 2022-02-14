Sections

You Can Save Over 40% On Adidas Ultraboosts & More With This Promo Code

Select items are over $100 off! 👀

Commerce Writer
@adidasca | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Whether or not you're a total sneakerhead, anyone who's a fan of streetwear has probably had a gander at the trendy Adidas Ultraboosts. While they usually range from $210 to over $300, some pairs are as low as $112 online.

While you can save big on Ultraboosts, other outlet items like socks and shirts are also marked down right now.

Some other stylish items to consider include this Adidas Cotton Adjustable Dad Cap for $15 (originally $28), this Adicolor Essentials Rib Tank for $14.40 (originally $35) and this Lunar New Year Light Jacket for $46.80 (originally $120).

All you have to do is use the promo code EXTRA40 at checkout so you can score an additional 40% off any outlet items you've added to your cart.

Because a lot of the sale items are low in stock, be sure to use the filter function on the Adidas website to streamline your hunt — particularly when it comes to size. It'll make the process of finding your perfect match a heck of a lot faster!

Adidas Canada

For a limited time, you can get an additional 40% off outlet items including the ultra-popular Ultraboost sneakers. Just enter in the promo code EXTRA40 at checkout to enjoy this sweet deal.

