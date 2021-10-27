Lululemon's New Team Canada Olympic Clothing Is Getting Absolutely Roasted On Twitter
Someone said the red winter jackets make athletes look like an "evil Michelin man." 😬
After the Team Canada Olympic and Paralympic outfits were revealed on October 26, people took to Twitter to roast the fits — which is no surprise since they do look like marshmallows.
Lululemon, which will be the outfitter for the country's top athletes until 2028, unveiled the clothes that Olympians and Paralympics will be wearing throughout the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing including a layered jacket look that's drawing comparisons to the Michelin Man.
Can't wait for the new Lululemon Team Canada convertible parka, everyone carrying a big heavy parka backpack on the… https://t.co/Xri0u5hoMI— ℳatt (@ℳatt) 1635342605.0
Since it's pretty common for people to buy and then wear Olympic gear in their everyday life, someone joked about how they can't wait to see how the new jacket from Lululemon will be worn as a backpack.
@CP24 Congrats Lululemon you’ve created the ugliest Olympic uniforms the world has ever seen and it’s all Canadian.— The Valley Guy 🇨🇦 (@The Valley Guy 🇨🇦) 1635304366.0
This person claimed that the new fits are "the ugliest Olympic uniforms the world has seen." People shared a similar sentiment when the jean jackets athletes would wear at the closing ceremony in Tokyo were revealed. Guess some things never change!
Lululemon out here making olympians look like evil Michelin man https://t.co/jrRDDGd8Vq— Vanessa (@Vanessa) 1635267759.0
Another person shared a photo of the opening ceremony outfit that features layered puffy winter jackets and said that Lululemon is "making Olympians look like [an] evil Michelin Man." The same outfit will be worn during the closing ceremony just in white instead of red.
Keeping with the comparisons, someone else said that the all-red fits reminded them of outfits worn in Squid Game.
brb just losing my mind a bit at john tavares, lululemon model https://t.co/ZnuMgbETYi— mitch marney (@mitch marney) 1635270817.0
Another person had a good laugh at Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares being a "Lululemon model" for the new Team Canada outfits.
The Winter Olympics in Beijing will take place in 2022 from February 4 to February 20, less than a year after the Summer Olympics in Tokyo!