Everyone Hated On Lululemon's Team Canada Olympic Gear But TBH, Some Of It's Super Cute

Commerce Writer
Everyone Hated On Lululemon's Team Canada Olympic Gear But TBH, Some Of It's Super Cute
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

When Lululemon's Team Canada gear first dropped, it got a lot of backlash and roasts on Twitter. Obviously, everyone's entitled to their own opinion, but if you take a look through the items you can purchase for yourself on the brand's website, you might feel a little differently.

If you're a fan of Team Canada, you can invest in a memento from this year's Olympics. Some particularly stylish pieces you can get right now include this Future Legacy Crossbody Bag for $38, this Team Canada The Fundamental Long Sleeve Shirt for $74 and these Team Canada Scuba Relaxed Fit Fleece Joggers for $128.

You can even pick out a matching workout set, like this Team Canada Energy Bra for $64 and pair it with the Team Canada Lululemon Align™ High-Rise Shorts for $58. Check them out before they're gone for good.

Team Canada x Lululemon

Contrary to some opinions, a lot of Lululemon's Team Canada gear at this year's Olympics is actually super cute! From leggings to crossbody bags, there's a lot more to the collection than "evil Michelin man" vibes!

