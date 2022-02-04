Everyone Hated On Lululemon's Team Canada Olympic Gear But TBH, Some Of It's Super Cute
Pricey, but cute! 😍
When Lululemon's Team Canada gear first dropped, it got a lot of backlash and roasts on Twitter. Obviously, everyone's entitled to their own opinion, but if you take a look through the items you can purchase for yourself on the brand's website, you might feel a little differently.
If you're a fan of Team Canada, you can invest in a memento from this year's Olympics. Some particularly stylish pieces you can get right now include this Future Legacy Crossbody Bag for $38, this Team Canada The Fundamental Long Sleeve Shirt for $74 and these Team Canada Scuba Relaxed Fit Fleece Joggers for $128.
You can even pick out a matching workout set, like this Team Canada Energy Bra for $64 and pair it with the Team Canada Lululemon Align™ High-Rise Shorts for $58. Check them out before they're gone for good.
Team Canada x Lululemon
