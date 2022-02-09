Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
olympics 2022

You Can Buy Lululemon's Team Canada Olympic Outfits But The Gear Is So Expensive

People are complaining that the mittens cost $68!

Trending Staff Writer
You Can Buy Lululemon's Team Canada Olympic Outfits But The Gear Is So Expensive
justinedufourlapointe | TikTok, sarahnurse | TikTok

As athletes compete in Beijing, Canadians can buy Lululemon's Team Canada Olympic but some people are complaining about the costs.

The apparel retailer is Team Canada's official Olympic and Paralympic outfitter, which means athletes are wearing Lululemon clothes during the 2022 Winter Games and they've been showing off the 'fits.

Lululemon designed outfits for the opening ceremony, podium finishes, media appearances and the closing ceremony along with a bunch of accessories that can be added to the outfits.

After the Olympic gear was added to the Lululemon online store for Canadians to purchase, people took to Twitter to complain about how pricey the items are.

"The Team Canada stuff from Lululemon is way out of the price point for a massive chunk of folks," one person said.

Someone else tweeted, "I don't know who they consulted… but it wasn't anyone who knows the average Canadian."

A few people also mentioned how they weren't pleased that one of the cheapest clothing items, Team Canada mittens, costs $68.

You can get a Team Canada scrunchie for $8, hair ties for $14 and socks for $28.

A crossbody bag, baller hat and belt bag are all $38. Also, a reversible beanie and insulated bucket hat cost $48 each.

You can find shirts ranging in price from $58 to $88 and cropped hoodies from $108 to $118.

Tights cost between $108 and $138, and joggers will set you back $128 to $138.

The most expensive Lululemon Team Canada clothes are the down jackets, which cost $448!

When the Olympic outfits were first revealed in 2021, people on Twitter roasted the new gear with comparisons to the Michelin Man and Squid Game.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

olympics 2022

The Olympic Ski Jump In Beijing Is Giving Us Nuclear Power Plant Vibes From 'The Simpsons'

"Honestly, what are we even doing here."

@elena.gaskell | Instagram, @alexhallskiing | Instagram

When you picture Olympic skiing in your mind, what do you think of? A forested slope? Pristine white powder? Maybe a ruggedly beautiful mountainside?

How about a big slide beside a bunch of gigantic cooling towers?

Keep Reading Show less
olympics 2022

Shaun White Just Used TikTok To Reveal The One Thing He Loves To Trade At Every Olympics

"Canada brought the noise this year.” 🇨🇦

@shaunwhite | TikTok

Olympic athletes putting TikTok to good use at the Beijing Winter Games this year, where they're giving us an inside look at all the little behind-the-scenes traditions that we might not see otherwise.

And when you're a five-time Olympian like Shaun White, you've probably got a lot of traditions.

Keep Reading Show less
olympics 2022

Athletes Are Sharing What It's Like To Eat In The Olympic Village & We're Freaking Out

It's the biggest buffet you've ever seen.

kellysildaru | TikTok

How's the food?

It's the question everyone asks about any catered event, and the Olympics are no different.

Keep Reading Show less
olympics 2022

Olympian Max Parrot Won Canada's First Gold In Beijing & Even Ryan Reynolds Is Freaking Out

Reynolds called him an "absolute beast."

@maxparrot | Instagram, @vancityreynolds | Instagram

Snowboarder Max Parrot has won Canada's first gold medal at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing and he just got a shoutout from Ryan Reynolds.

On Monday, February 7, Parrot nabbed the top prize in his sport and was crowned "Canada's first-ever men's slopestyle champion," according to the Canadian Olympic site.

Keep Reading Show less