You Can Buy Lululemon's Team Canada Olympic Outfits But The Gear Is So Expensive
People are complaining that the mittens cost $68!
As athletes compete in Beijing, Canadians can buy Lululemon's Team Canada Olympic but some people are complaining about the costs.
The apparel retailer is Team Canada's official Olympic and Paralympic outfitter, which means athletes are wearing Lululemon clothes during the 2022 Winter Games and they've been showing off the 'fits.
Lululemon designed outfits for the opening ceremony, podium finishes, media appearances and the closing ceremony along with a bunch of accessories that can be added to the outfits.
After the Olympic gear was added to the Lululemon online store for Canadians to purchase, people took to Twitter to complain about how pricey the items are.
"The Team Canada stuff from Lululemon is way out of the price point for a massive chunk of folks," one person said.
Someone else tweeted, "I don't know who they consulted… but it wasn't anyone who knows the average Canadian."
A few people also mentioned how they weren't pleased that one of the cheapest clothing items, Team Canada mittens, costs $68.
You can get a Team Canada scrunchie for $8, hair ties for $14 and socks for $28.
A crossbody bag, baller hat and belt bag are all $38. Also, a reversible beanie and insulated bucket hat cost $48 each.
You can find shirts ranging in price from $58 to $88 and cropped hoodies from $108 to $118.
Tights cost between $108 and $138, and joggers will set you back $128 to $138.
The most expensive Lululemon Team Canada clothes are the down jackets, which cost $448!
When the Olympic outfits were first revealed in 2021, people on Twitter roasted the new gear with comparisons to the Michelin Man and Squid Game.