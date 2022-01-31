Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
olympics 2022

Canada's Olympic Athletes Are Showing Off Their New 'Fits & Rooms In Beijing (VIDEOS)

"No cardboard beds here."

Trending Staff Writer
Canada's Olympic Athletes Are Showing Off Their New 'Fits & Rooms In Beijing (VIDEOS)
pipergilles | TikTok, justinedufourlapointe | TikTok

The Beijing 2022 winter games are almost here and Canada's Olympic athletes have been showing their excitement on social media.

With the games set to kick off in the early hours of February 4, some of the athletes have been taking the opportunity to share what their experience in Beijing has been like so far, including their rooms and official outfits.

Ice dancer Piper Gilles answered one question that might be on people's minds after it was revealed that the beds at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were made out of cardboard.

"No cardboard beds here," she captioned her TikTok. "Remote control all the way!"

The video then shows her using said remote control to lower her bed. Hopefully it'll give her a good rest before her big day!

@pipergilles

No cardboard beds here. Remote control all the way! #olympics #beijing2022 #beijingwinterolympics #teamcanada #fyp #skatingtiktok #olympian

Freestyle skier Justine Dufour-Lapointe showed everyone what the inside of her room looks like too, complete with adorable stuffed animals.

A Canadian flag hangs on the wall beside her bed and she has a set of what appears to be brand new gear from Lululemon, who are the official outfitter for the Olympic athletes until 2028.

"Room's ready," she captioned the post about her temporary digs.

@justinedufourlapointe

Room's ready ✅🧸🇨🇦 #Beijing2022 #Canada @teamcanada

Hockey player Emily Clark gave us not one, but two days of her Olympic outfits, too.

"Day one fit check," she captioned her first video. "Can’t even believe this is real life."

For her first look, she showed off some comfy-looking red sweatpants and a white sweatshirt, which she topped with a puffy Team Canada jacket and boots.

@emclark26

Day one fit check. Can’t even believe this is real life 🤩 #ootd #womenshockey #beijing2022

For day two, she roped in her teammates Emerance Maschmeyer and Sarah Nurse to show off their looks, which apparently had them feeling themselves.

"Day two outfits ft @emasch38 and @sarahnurse This @lululemon gear has us feeling well you know" she said about her post, with the song "Who Sexy I'm Sexy" playing as they modelled various outfits.

Their Canada hats and gloves are particularly cute!

@emclark26

Day two outfits ft @emasch38 and @sarahnurse This @lululemon gear has us feeling well you know.. #beijing2022 #Olympics

If you don't have cable but want to watch the games, you're in luck. CBC will be providing 24-hour free streaming online with multiple live event options, so you won't have to miss a single moment.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

olympics 2022

How To Watch The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics In Canada With Or Without Cable

No subscriptions necessary! 🇨🇦

xiaoyong | Dreamstime, @kim.boutin | Instagram

The 2022 Beijing Olympic games are right around the corner and there are plenty of ways to tune into the action, whether you have cable or not. We’ve put together this rundown of how to watch the Winter Olympics in Canada so you don’t miss a single second of the glory!

In an exclusive statement to Narcity, the CBC confirmed that their coverage of the games “will be as comprehensive as any other Olympic Games, with more than 2400 hours of live content.”

Keep Reading Show less
tiktok

9 Beauty Products TikTok Made Me Buy & Honestly No Regrets

You can get these items at Shoppers Drug Mart, Amazon Canada and Old Navy.

May Ning | Narcity Media

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

I don't know if it's just me, but I find it impossible to scroll through TikTok without getting influenced to buy something new.

Keep Reading Show less
olympics 2022

Canada's Olympic Athletes Are Arriving In Beijing & Sharing What It's Like At The Games

One athlete said it "feels like a dream." 🥇

@maximelaoun | Instagram, @mellotholz | Instagram

Some of Canada's Olympic athletes who are competing in the Beijing Winter Olympics have arrived and they're posting behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram about what it's like at the Games.

The Beijing Olympics are taking place from February 4 to February 20 and Team Canada athletes will be competing in 109 events throughout the Games.

Keep Reading Show less
canadian tiktok

5 Super Cheap Dollarama Kitchen Hacks From TikTok That You'll Wish You'd Known Forever

You don't need to spend a fortune!

Kevinbrine | Dreamstime, daniellemeders | TikTok

Those who shop on a budget already know that Dollarama has some serious steals and discounts and when you combine that with TikTok, you get some smart hacks on how to organize and upgrade your kitchen.

Whether you're looking to fix up the pantry shelf that drives you crazy or level up the aesthetic of the room, TikTok has so many ideas to help you make the most of your space.

Keep Reading Show less