Canada's Olympic Athletes Are Showing Off Their New 'Fits & Rooms In Beijing (VIDEOS)
"No cardboard beds here."
The Beijing 2022 winter games are almost here and Canada's Olympic athletes have been showing their excitement on social media.
With the games set to kick off in the early hours of February 4, some of the athletes have been taking the opportunity to share what their experience in Beijing has been like so far, including their rooms and official outfits.
Ice dancer Piper Gilles answered one question that might be on people's minds after it was revealed that the beds at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were made out of cardboard.
"No cardboard beds here," she captioned her TikTok. "Remote control all the way!"
The video then shows her using said remote control to lower her bed. Hopefully it'll give her a good rest before her big day!
@pipergilles
Freestyle skier Justine Dufour-Lapointe showed everyone what the inside of her room looks like too, complete with adorable stuffed animals.
A Canadian flag hangs on the wall beside her bed and she has a set of what appears to be brand new gear from Lululemon, who are the official outfitter for the Olympic athletes until 2028.
"Room's ready," she captioned the post about her temporary digs.
@justinedufourlapointe
Hockey player Emily Clark gave us not one, but two days of her Olympic outfits, too.
"Day one fit check," she captioned her first video. "Can’t even believe this is real life."
For her first look, she showed off some comfy-looking red sweatpants and a white sweatshirt, which she topped with a puffy Team Canada jacket and boots.
@emclark26
For day two, she roped in her teammates Emerance Maschmeyer and Sarah Nurse to show off their looks, which apparently had them feeling themselves.
"Day two outfits ft @emasch38 and @sarahnurse This @lululemon gear has us feeling well you know" she said about her post, with the song "Who Sexy I'm Sexy" playing as they modelled various outfits.
Their Canada hats and gloves are particularly cute!
@emclark26
If you don't have cable but want to watch the games, you're in luck. CBC will be providing 24-hour free streaming online with multiple live event options, so you won't have to miss a single moment.