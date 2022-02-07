Canadian Olympian Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes Just Live-Tweeted His Medal Win & It's Comedy Gold
"The Olympics has low key triwizard tournament vibes." 😂
The Beijing 2022 Olympics are well underway and Team Canada recently secured a historic win which was hilariously live-tweeted by Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes.
Alongside his teammates Alexandria Loutitt, Matthew Soukup and Abigail Stratethe, Boyd-Clowes won the bronze medal in the Winter Olympic's first-ever ski jumping mixed team competition.
Starting at 6:38 a.m. EST, Boyd-Clowes began tweeting what can only be described as a stream of consciousness that started off with a brilliant Harry Potter reference.
"The Olympics has low key triwizard tournament vibes," he shared.
While there may not be dragons, underwater kidnapping or deadly mazes involved, the Olympics and the wizarding tournament do have similar elements of grandeur and gravitas!
A few hours later, he popped back online to share two important things crammed into one sentence.
"Twitter is brain poison also l won an Olympic medal today so."
Boyd-Clowes then shared this equally profound thought:
"Winning a medal is like kinda trippy tbh," which is fair when you finally get the payoff for something you've worked so long and hard for.
It appeared he then had to take a short break to talk to media.
"I gotta go on the television? Ok," he shared ten minutes after his previous observation.
On February 6, he posted a sentence that might be incomplete. Or he really may have just wanted to send a general "big thank."
"I’d like to take this moment to send a big thank," he wrote. You're welc?
The medal-winning athlete did take a moment to get serious about his sport in between his funny tweets.
"Build small ski jumps and get a program together in Canada so this can continue. Couple bucks maybe towards our sport? Too much to ask?" he wrote.
He also took some time to post to Instagram and shared that he's "desperate for likes."
"Hey we won the first ski jumping medal for Canada in the first ever mixed team event," he captioned the post. "Thanks to everyone. It’s not just us four. I’m desperate for likes here."
This is the fourth Olympic Games Boyd-Clowes has attended and his first medal win. According to his profile on the Olympic site, the 30-year-old was born in Toronto but now calls Calgary home.
He started skiing at the age of seven, and when he's not on the slopes, he's into film, music, comedy, reading and going to concerts.
Congratulations, Mackenzie and team!
