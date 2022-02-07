Canadian Olympians Have Their Own Medal Table In The Athletes' Village To Track Canada's Wins
"True patriot love" at its finest!
Canadians love to show love for one another, and the Canadian Olympians are proof of that.
Team Canada's finest have been cheering each other on at the 2022 Winter Games, and they have a whole system set up to show off their successes and hype each other up.
Maxime Dufour-Lapointe, a former Olympian who is with Team Canada in Beijing as an athlete mentor, shared videos on her Instagram story of a group of Canadians watching events from the Games.
In a room in the athletes' village, other crew members and Olympians were catching the action on two big TV screens as long track speed skater Isabelle Weidemann won Team Canada's first medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
After she won bronze in the women's 3,000-metre event, athlete mentor Seyi Smith tacked up the number one over a bronze-coloured circle on the wall as long track speed skater Gilmore Junio guided him.
"We care. We cheer. We stand together," Dufour-Lapointe said on Instagram.
@maximedufourlapointe | Instagram
In the room at the athletes' village, there are spots on the wall for them to keep count of each gold, silver and bronze medal Canada's Olympians win during the Games.
As of Monday, February 7, Canada has picked up six medals — one gold, one silver and four bronze — so their wall has likely been updated to reflect all those wins.
With over a week left in the games and dozens of events still to take place, there's a good chance that those numbers are only going to go up. Fingers crossed!
Unfortunately, it hasn't all been fun. Dufour-Lapointe's younger sister Justine took a terrifying tumble during the freestyle skiing finals that ended her night early, but she was praised for her attitude as she finished her run and handled the situation the best she could.
Now that's true sportsmanship!