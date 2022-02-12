Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
olympics 2022

Team Canada Athletes Are Involved In Drama At The Beijing Olympics About Who Won Medals

The Canadian athletes were on the podium in first and third place.

Trending Staff Writer
Team Canada Athletes Are Involved In Drama At The Beijing Olympics About Who Won Medals
@markmcmorris | Instagram, @maxparrot | Instagram

There has been some drama between two Team Canada athletes at the Beijing Olympics about the medals each won, and it has led to a public apology being issued.

In the men's snowboard slopestyle event on February 7, it was a double podium finish for Canada as Mark McMorris took bronze while fellow Canadian Max Parrot won gold.

In the event, Parrot scored 90.96 on his best run of the day while McMorris scored 88.53 on his best run. China's Su Yiming took the silver medal with a score of 88.70.

McMorris spoke to CBC Sports about the situation afterwards and suggested that he might have deserved a better medal in the snowboard slopestyle event.

"Obviously would have been nice to have a different shade of medal. But knowing that I kind of had the run of the day and one of the best rounds of my life and the whole industry knows what happened — pretty, pretty crazy," he said.

Apparently, replays of Parrot's run showed that he missed a grab on one of his jumps but wasn't penalized in his score by the judges.

"Everyone that snowboards knows I missed that grab. I'm not hiding from that. It is what it is," Parrot later told CBC Sports. "I think in the end the only difference is they had multiple small mistakes and I only had one, which was definitely bigger, I agree."

Then on February 12, McMorris posted on social media about the situation and apologized to Parrot.

"Some things are bigger than sport," he said. "I let my emotions get the better of me in the days following slopestyle and I want to sincerely apologize to Max."

McMorris said that he is "amazed" by what Parrot has overcome and he was "extremely proud" to stand on the podium with him.

In the snowboard slopestyle event, Parrot won Canada's first gold medal at the Beijing Olympics.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

olympics 2022

An Olympic Figure Skater Failed A Drug Test & Russia Says It's Just A 'Misunderstanding'

She's at risk of losing her gold medals ⛸🏅

@kamilavalieva26 | Instagram

One of the youngest Olympic athletes has had quite a week, after winning gold medals and then suddenly being at risk of losing them due to a failed drug test.

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, 15, is in the middle of a major doping scandal in Beijing, after testing positive for a banned substance at another event before the Olympics.

Keep Reading Show less
olympics 2022

Skier Johannes Strolz Won Gold At The Olympics & His Dad Won The Same Medal 34 Years Ago

They're creating a family legacy 🥇🥇

@johannes_strolz | Instagram

Very few stories are as wholesome as a child following in a parent's footsteps (or in this case, ski tracks).

Austrian skier Johannes Strolz just bagged a gold medal in men's alpine skiing at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, 34 years after his father won gold at the Olympics for the same discipline.

Keep Reading Show less
olympics 2022

A Teenage Olympic Figure Skater Is Accused Of Doping & Russia Is In The Middle Of It Again

Russia's still being punished for the last doping scandal!

@kamilavalieva26 | Instagram

Russia is being accused of cheating in sports. Again.

Eight years after Russia staged a massive doping conspiracy at the Sochi Winter Games, the country has once again been accused of doping — although Olympic officials aren't saying much about it.

Keep Reading Show less
olympics 2022

An Olympic Ski Jumper Just Apologized To Her Entire Country Because Her Suit Was Too Baggy

"My disqualification changed everyone's lives."

CBC, @sara.takanashi | Instagram

Imagine training your whole life for something and then getting disqualified because your clothes were a little too baggy.

That's what happened to Japanese ski jumper Sara Takanashi at the Olympics this week, and it prompted her to issue an emotional apology to her entire country because her ski suit was too big.

Keep Reading Show less