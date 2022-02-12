Team Canada Athletes Are Involved In Drama At The Beijing Olympics About Who Won Medals
The Canadian athletes were on the podium in first and third place.
There has been some drama between two Team Canada athletes at the Beijing Olympics about the medals each won, and it has led to a public apology being issued.
In the men's snowboard slopestyle event on February 7, it was a double podium finish for Canada as Mark McMorris took bronze while fellow Canadian Max Parrot won gold.
In the event, Parrot scored 90.96 on his best run of the day while McMorris scored 88.53 on his best run. China's Su Yiming took the silver medal with a score of 88.70.
McMorris spoke to CBC Sports about the situation afterwards and suggested that he might have deserved a better medal in the snowboard slopestyle event.
"Obviously would have been nice to have a different shade of medal. But knowing that I kind of had the run of the day and one of the best rounds of my life and the whole industry knows what happened — pretty, pretty crazy," he said.
Apparently, replays of Parrot's run showed that he missed a grab on one of his jumps but wasn't penalized in his score by the judges.
"Everyone that snowboards knows I missed that grab. I'm not hiding from that. It is what it is," Parrot later told CBC Sports. "I think in the end the only difference is they had multiple small mistakes and I only had one, which was definitely bigger, I agree."
Then on February 12, McMorris posted on social media about the situation and apologized to Parrot.
"Some things are bigger than sport," he said. "I let my emotions get the better of me in the days following slopestyle and I want to sincerely apologize to Max."
McMorris said that he is "amazed" by what Parrot has overcome and he was "extremely proud" to stand on the podium with him.
In the snowboard slopestyle event, Parrot won Canada's first gold medal at the Beijing Olympics.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.