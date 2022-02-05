Sections

olympics 2022

Here Are All The Medals Won At The Beijing Olympics By Team Canada

Canada's first medal in Beijing is also the 200th medal Canada has ever won at the Olympic Winter Games!

Trending Staff Writer
Here Are All The Medals Won At The Beijing Olympics By Team Canada
@mikaelkingsbury | Instagram, @maddisonpearman | Instagram

Now that the Beijing Olympics are officially underway, Team Canada athletes have the chance to make the podium and win medals for their country.

The Games are taking place from February 4 to 20 and Team Canada has 215 athletes taking part in the competition.

Athletes are competing in 14 sports and 109 events including 51 men, 46 women and 12 mixed competitions.

There is a chance that the Games will be especially historic for one Team Canada athlete!

Short track speed skater Charles Hamelin, who has five Olympic medals, needs just one more podium finish to tie with Cindy Klassen as Canada's most decorated Winter Olympian and Andre De Grasse as Canada's most decorated male Olympian with six medals.

If Hamelin brings his career medal total at the Games up to seven, he'll be tied with Penny Oleksiak as Canada's all-time most decorated Olympian.

A virtual medal table has predicted that Canada will come in fifth place overall and take home 22 medals with six gold, five silver and 11 bronze medals.

If you want to tune into any of the events Canadian athletes are competing in, the Winter Games can be watched with or without cable in Canada and coverage is pretty much 24/7.

So, without further ado, here are all of the medals that Team Canada has won at the Beijing Olympics so far!

Silver medal: men's moguls

Mikaël Kingsbury won his third straight Olympic medal in men's moguls in Beijing.

He finished second overall in the competition to take home a silver medal.

Kingsbury is only the second freestyle skier to have won three Olympic medals in any discipline!

Bronze medal: long track speed skating

Long track speed skater Isabelle Weidemann won Team Canada's first medal in the 2022 Beijing Olympics!

She won bronze in the women's 3,000-metre competition to take home her first Olympic medal.

Weidemann's podium finish made history not only for herself but also for Team Canada. This is the 200th medal Canada has ever won at the Olympic Winter Games.

From Your Site Articles
