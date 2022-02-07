Sections

9 Canadian Winter Olympians Who Have Totally Different Jobs When They're Not Competing

Firefighters, lawyers, engineers and more! 🇨🇦

9 Canadian Winter Olympians Who Have Totally Different Jobs When They’re Not Competing
As if being a member of Team Canada at the 2022 Beijing Olympics isn't enough work, so many athletes have totally different careers when they're not representing our country on the international stage.

Although winning a medal earns the athletes some money, it's not nearly as much as what Olympic competitors in other countries make if they succeed on the podium.

Here are just a few examples of the jobs Team Canada athletes have when they're not making us proud at the Games.

Jane Channell

Who: Jane Channell

The Sport: Skeleton

The Side Hustle: Channell works in health and safety at an environmental consulting firm and is also a volunteer coach for the Special Olympics Calgary softball program. That's not all, either, as she'd also like to pursue a career as a TV meteorologist.

She also has a funny quirk: Chanell always puts her left sock, shoe and glove on first — if the right side of anything goes on first, she'll take it off.

Katherine Stewart-Jones

Who: Katherine Stewart-Jones

The Sport: Cross-Country Skiing

The Side Hustle: Stewart-Jones has been skating since she could walk, and when she's not training or competing, she works as an event coordinator and athlete ambassador for Fast and Female. She's also a Classroom Champions mentor.

This Olympic skier also enjoys making pizza, camping, cliff jumping, surfing and hiking, and her favourite motto is, "Train smart, race fast!"

Daniel Sunderland

Who: Daniel Sunderland

The Sport: Bobsleigh

The Side Hustle: This 32-year-old Albertan athlete has a very different job when he's not on the ice — he's actually a professional pipe stress engineer with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from the University of Alberta!

He was 26 when he got started in bobsleigh, so there's hope if you want to pursue Olympic dreams a little later in life.

Jennifer Jones

Who: Jennifer Jones

The Sport: Curling

The Side Hustle: When she's not winning gold medals, Jones works as a lawyer. The Manitoba-born athlete won a gold medal at Sochi 2014 and started curling at the age of 11.

She also enjoys golfing and spending time at the cottage with her family when she has the time.

Marsha Hudey

Who: Marsha Hudey

The Sport: Speed Skating - Long Track

The Side Hustle: Hudey works as a physiotherapy assistant in a Regina hospital and has competed in the last two Winter Games in PyeongChang and Sochi.

She enjoys golfing, cooking, baking and fishing and collects Starbucks mugs for her parents while she's travelling around the world for her athletic career. Cute!

John Morris

Who: John Morris

The Sport: Curling

The Side Hustle: If being a two-time gold medal winner wasn't enough, Morris is also a firefighter with Rocky View County Fire Services. He also has a Bachelor of Arts in kinesiology from Laurier and supports Big Brothers and Big Sisters Calgary.

Darcy Sharpe

Who: Darcy Sharpe

The Sport: Snowboard

The Side Hustle: This 25-year-old B.C. athlete started hitting the slopes at the age of eight and is currently making his Olympic debut in Beijing.

When he's not on the slopes, he works in real estate and rents cars. When he's not doing that either, he hits up the waves on his surfboard, which he regularly posts about on his Insta.

Cynthia Appiah

Who: Cynthia Appiah

The Sport: Bobsleigh

The Side Hustle: Outside of being a busy athlete, Appiah supports Fast and Female, Classroom Champions and the Jays Care Foundation.

She has a BA in history from York University and is considering a degree in physics or pursuing a master's in history. She also loves knitting, crocheting and watching the Toronto Blue Jays.

Kaylie Buck

Who: Kaylie Buck

The Sport: Snowboard

The Side Hustle: 21-year-old Buck is currently pursuing a degree in Life Sciences at Queen’s University. as if she isn't busy enough being a student and an Olympian, she's also a competitive Irish dancer!

Good luck, all!

