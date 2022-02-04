Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
olympics 2022

Olympians From This Country Get Paid The Most For Winning A Gold Medal & It's Not The US

What's the right price for a 🥇?

Global Staff Writer
Olympians From This Country Get Paid The Most For Winning A Gold Medal & It's Not The US
@teamusa | Instagram, @sgolympics | Instagram

Winning an Olympic gold medal is a pretty big reward on its own, but some countries are sweetening the pot for the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing — and not all of them are paying the same amount.

Many countries have introduced so-called "excellence" plans to give athletes a hefty bonus for winning an Olympic medal, in part to thank them for all the training and effort that goes into doing so.

You might assume that Team USA would pay the most for Olympic glory, but while they do pay well, they're not the country offering the biggest reward at the Summer and Winter Games.

The USA pays its athletes $37,500 for bringing home a gold medal.

Singapore, on the other hand, offers to pay its athletes up to $1 million in local currency for an individual Olympic gold medal, which is equivalent to USD $740,000 (almost CAD$1 million).

Canada looks like a slacker by comparison, with a bonus of $20,000 for gold-medal winners.

Bear in mind that the Canadian prize is in Canadian dollars while the American is obviously in USD, so the gap is even greater.

In other words, an American gold medal is approximately CAD $48,000, which is more than double the Canadian prize.

Both countries are expected to take home a nice haul of medals at the Winter Games in Beijing this year, but there's no chance that an athlete will be winning Singapore's $1-million prize this time, because it doesn't have anyone competing at these Games.

And while it's gold that everyone wants, there are also rewards for other medals. The U.S., for example, gives a US$22,500 bonus for silver and US$15,000 for bronze.

Similarly, Canada also has an award system for its athletes, giving silver medalists CAD$15,000 and bronze medalists CAD$10,000.

All that money is considered a bonus, and it's not included with whatever funding and sponsorship deals the athletes have in place.

Although Canada's bonuses may seem a bit small compared to some countries, they're still a lot better than nothing.

Several nations don't even hand out a bonus for a medal, including Great Britain, Sweden, Norway and Croatia, according to The New York Times.

In those cases, it seems, patriotism and success are their only rewards.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

olympics 2022

Missing Skier & Olympic Hopeful Brittany George, 24, Has Been Found Dead In Australia

A traumatic injury kept her from going to the 2022 Olympics.

GoFundMe

Brittany George dreamed of being at the Olympics this week as an aerial skier for Australia.

Instead, the 24-year-old has been confirmed dead in Brisbane, days after she was reported missing.

Keep Reading Show less
olympics 2022

TikTok Is In Awe Of The Olympic Village Convenience Store & It's The Absolute Dream

"It's so perfect it doesn't look real."

maddie_mastro | TikTok

Let's face it: even the best convenience stores are a little chaotic.

The makeup is next to the chips, the greeting cards are beside the toilet paper and certain things look like they haven't been touched in years.

Keep Reading Show less
olympics 2022

Team Canada Athletes At The Beijing Olympics Are Sharing What The Opening Ceremony Is Like

Here's what you missed if you didn't wake up at the crack of dawn to watch it. 😴

@kmbujnowski | Instagram, @blayre.turnbull | Instagram

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are now officially underway and Team Canada's athletes have been sharing photos and videos of the opening ceremony.

With the time difference between China and Canada, the festivities kicked off pretty early at around 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT, so nobody would blame you if you weren't awake to watch it live. Here's what you might have missed!

Keep Reading Show less
olympics 2022

Athletes Are Posting Their Olympic Welcome Gifts On TikTok & We're Seriously Jealous

I've never wanted to be an Olympic athlete more 😩

@jenniinanylund | TikTok

There are some pretty great perks to being an Olympic athlete.

Olympians on TikTok are showing off the free gifts and cool gear they got upon arriving in Beijing, and we're seriously envious.

Keep Reading Show less