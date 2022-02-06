Team Canada Skier Justine Dufour-Lapointe Took A Terrifying Tumble In The Olympic Final (VIDEO)
Another Canadian skier also took a hard fall just moments later! 😱
It was a dramatic end to the Beijing Winter Olympics for two of Team Canada's athletes on Sunday, as they crashed out of the freestyle skiing finals … literally.
Former Olympic champion Justine Dufour-Lapointe from Montreal took an uncomfortable-looking tumble during the first final on Sunday, although she managed to get up and complete her run down the hill.
A clip of her performance shows an impressive start — including a backflip. However, things become a bit shaky shortly after and the skier ends up falling while going downhill and bumping into various moguls.
In a post about what happened, Freestyle Canada acknowledged that Dufour-Lapointe took a fall that "ended her night early," but praised her attitude during the rest of her run.
#ski acrobatique : D\u00e9ception pour @JDufourLapointe! \n\nLa Canadienne a chut\u00e9 lors de la premi\u00e8re vague de la finale des bosses. Elle devra faire une croix sur le podium.\n\n#rcolympiques #beijing2022 @Equipe_Canadapic.twitter.com/tPp8d69gb8— Radio-Canada Sports (@Radio-Canada Sports) 1644148753
Quoting Dufour-Lapointe herself, they said, "Over the winning, over the bad days like this, the only thing that is important is to never give up".
Minutes after the tumble, Justine Dufour-Lapointe's older sister Chloe Dufour-Lapointe was eliminated from the second final as her competitors racked up better overall scores for their efforts.
The sisters hugged one another and touched their helmets together, as they shared quiet words of comfort and encouragement.
"I totally felt her heart break," Chloe said, per CTV News. "I just wanted to be there for her and let her know that she must be proud of herself even though sometimes you don't see it right away."
"It was important for me to hug her and live this moment together," she added.
#ski acrobatique : Difficile journ\u00e9e pour @Equipe_Canada!\n\nSofiane Gagnon a elle aussi chut\u00e9 en piste lors de la deuxi\u00e8me vague de finale des bosses. Son parcours se termine ici.\n\n#rcolympiques #beijing2022 @Equipe_Canadapic.twitter.com/QaVVniVvku— Radio-Canada Sports (@Radio-Canada Sports) 1644150535
It wasn't the only heartbreaking moment of the night either, as Olympic rookie Sofiane Gagnon from B.C. also tumbled during the second final at almost the exact same spot as Dufour-Lapointe.
Gagnon still managed to finish in 12th place despite her fall and said that the experience taught her a lot.
"I'm already hungry for more [and] I already want to start training for 2026," the 22-year-old said. "I couldn't be more ready to keep progressing and to keep working."
That's the attitude, Team Canada!
