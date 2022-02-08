Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
olympics 2022

The Olympic Ski Jump In Beijing Is Giving Us Nuclear Power Plant Vibes From 'The Simpsons'

"Honestly, what are we even doing here."

Senior Global Editor
The Olympic Ski Jump In Beijing Is Giving Us Nuclear Power Plant Vibes From 'The Simpsons'
@elena.gaskell | Instagram, @alexhallskiing | Instagram

When you picture Olympic skiing in your mind, what do you think of? A forested slope? Pristine white powder? Maybe a ruggedly beautiful mountainside?

How about a big slide beside a bunch of gigantic cooling towers?

The big air ski-jumping venue in Beijing is getting absolutely roasted online for the bizarre scene around the facility, which looks a lot like the cartoonish nuclear power plant from The Simpsons.

Well, it's either that or a dystopian hellscape, depending on who you're asking.

"Honestly, what are we even doing here," Twitter user Michael Antonelli asked in a popular tweet on Monday, while sharing a screenshot of the venue.

"The Big Air stadium at the Olympics seems to be right next to the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant," another user tweeted.

OK so the venue is not actually right next to a power plant. In fact, it's right near an old steel mill, so there's no need to worry that the Olympians will come home with radioactive mutant powers.

The big air venue is located at Beijing's Shougang industrial site, a once heavily-polluted area that's getting a major revamp to make it more sustainable, Reuters reports. The ski-jumping venue is actually a part of that revamp, and is expected to remain there even after the Olympics are over.

"The venue is fantastic," U.S.-born Chinese skier Eileen Gu told Reuters before her gold-medal win at the site this week. "I mean, look around, there's no snow anywhere else. And somehow when you're skiing on this job, you feel like you're on a glacier somewhere."

American Alex Hall also praised the scenery in an interview with the Associated Press.

"The like, crazy smokestack things in the back are pretty cool," he said.

Several athletes also praised the venue for one huge factor: it's permanent, meaning it's not as flimsy and potentially dangerous as other places they've been.

“If something like this was sustainable enough to repeat all over the world, I think that would be super-duper cool,” U.S. skier Nick Goepper told the AP.

"This feels like it was created in a virtual world, in a video game."

So there you have it: the big air venue is basically like a video game level with a wild background that makes it look cool.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

olympics 2022

Shaun White Just Used TikTok To Reveal The One Thing He Loves To Trade At Every Olympics

"Canada brought the noise this year.” 🇨🇦

@shaunwhite | TikTok

Olympic athletes putting TikTok to good use at the Beijing Winter Games this year, where they're giving us an inside look at all the little behind-the-scenes traditions that we might not see otherwise.

And when you're a five-time Olympian like Shaun White, you've probably got a lot of traditions.

Keep Reading Show less
olympics 2022

Athletes Are Sharing What It's Like To Eat In The Olympic Village & We're Freaking Out

It's the biggest buffet you've ever seen.

@kellysildaru | TikTok

How's the food?

It's the question everyone asks about any catered event, and the Olympics are no different.

Keep Reading Show less
olympics 2022

Olympian Max Parrot Won Canada's First Gold In Beijing & Even Ryan Reynolds Is Freaking Out

Reynolds called him an "absolute beast."

@maxparrot | Instagram, @vancityreynolds | Instagram

Snowboarder Max Parrot has won Canada's first gold medal at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing and he just got a shoutout from Ryan Reynolds.

On Monday, February 7, Parrot nabbed the top prize in his sport and was crowned "Canada's first-ever men's slopestyle champion," according to the Canadian Olympic site.

Keep Reading Show less
olympics 2022

Team Canada Skier Shows The Fall That 'Took It All Away' From Her At The Winter Olympics (VIDEO)​

"Every day I will try to cry less and smile more."

@elena.gaskell | Instagram

Olympic freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has posted a video of the fall which forced her to pull out of Monday's big air competition due to a leg injury.

The Team Canada athlete showed the video on Instagram, which happened on the last day of training before her first-ever Olympics 2022 event.

Keep Reading Show less