An Olympic Ski Jumper Just Apologized To Her Entire Country Because Her Suit Was Too Baggy
"My disqualification changed everyone's lives."
Imagine training your whole life for something and then getting disqualified because your clothes were a little too baggy.
That's what happened to Japanese ski jumper Sara Takanashi at the Olympics this week, and it prompted her to issue an emotional apology to her entire country because her ski suit was too big.
Two centimetres too big.
Takanashi was one of five athletes who were disqualified from the mixed team ski jumping event on Tuesday for not meeting standards set out by the International Ski Federation.
"The used suits that led to the disqualifications were too big and offered an aerodynamic advantage to the athlete," said the FIS to CNN.
In other words, it wasn't just a fashion thing; baggy clothes have a flying-squirrel effect on the jumpers, and that's not allowed.
Takanashi was clearly very emotional after her jump. Oddly enough, they still let her participate, even though she was disqualified. That must have stung a bit.
The athlete took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the jump and boy, do we feel for her.
"I am very sorry that the chance of winning a medal has been taken away from the Japanese team [...] It is an undeniable fact that my disqualification changed everyone's lives. Even if I apologize the medal will not be returned," wrote Takanashi, as translated by CNN.
Athletes from Japan, Norway, Austria and Germany were disqualified due to a routine random check carried out by the FIS, CBS Sports reports.
"It is [the athlete's] duty to check that the equipment they use conforms to the FIS specifications and general safety requirements and is in working order," the official ski jumping rules say.
The Japanese National Olympic Committee did not contest the FIS's decision to disqualify Takanashi, even though they placed fourth.
Based on her jump, team Japan likely would have won a medal if not for the disqualification.
German athlete Katharina Althaus was more defensive with her reaction to being disqualified.
“I know my suit was compliant,” she said, according to Reuters. Althaus went on to blast the FIS for its decision.
“I think they have destroyed women's ski jumping. I have been checked so many times in 11 years of ski jumping, and I have never been disqualified once.”