Dwayne Johnson Was Confused By 'The Rock' In Curling So A US Olympian Invited Him To Try It
Matt Hamilton wants to throw rocks with The Rock 🥌
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a bit confused about how curling works at the Olympics, but Team USA is ready to step in and give him a few pointers.
NBC's official Olympics account posted a photo of Olympian Matt Hamilton holding a curling rock with "The Rock" photoshopped onto it Wednesday, and they even had a few laughs by tagging Johnson on Twitter.
They probably weren't expecting him to actually get involved.
But he did.
"Took me a second to figure this out," Johnson wrote in a retweet of the post. "I did not know that the thing being pushed on the ice - which for years I’ve been referring to as “the gimmick they push” is actually called THE ROCK."
Took me a sec to figure this out \nI did not know that the thing being pushed on the ice - which for years I\u2019ve been referring to as \u201cthe gimmick they push\u201d is actually called THE ROCK. Very cool.\nBut nowhere near as cool as @MattJamilton\u2019s focus, flexibility & hair. LFG!! https://twitter.com/nbcolympics/status/1494018498154086407\u00a0\u2026— Dwayne Johnson (@Dwayne Johnson) 1645045685
It's true! Curling is a little like shuffleboard but on ice. Teams take turns sliding granite stones down a long stretch of ice, trying to get as many stones as possible to the middle. The stones are also called rocks, but it seems like The Rock didn't get the memo.
Hamilton got VERY excited about the exchange, and he even tweeted back at Johnson.
Holy smoke, thanks Mr. The Rock! If you ever wanna give curling a try, let me know!https://twitter.com/therock/status/1494056009031032836\u00a0\u2026— Matt Hamilton (@Matt Hamilton) 1645051181
"Holy smoke, thanks Mr. The Rock! If you ever wanna give curling a try, let me know," tweeted Hamilton.
Although Johnson didn't immediately tweet back, we do know that he's been keeping his eye on Team USA's athletes at the Olympics.
On Valentine's Day, for instance, hockey player Hilary Knight caught his attention by dressing up in a classic The Rock look, sporting a turtle neck and chain.
The Rock tweeted back at her.
Hahah well you rock the \u201crock look\u201d waaaay better and cooler than the rock \nKeep kickin ass Hil https://twitter.com/HilaryKnight/status/1493281200445661184\u00a0\u2026— Dwayne Johnson (@Dwayne Johnson) 1644861255
"Hahah well you rock the 'rock look' waaaay better and cooler than the rock," he said.
Now we know that The Rock is just like the rest of us: He watches the Olympics, even if he doesn't quite understand all of the sports!