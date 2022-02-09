Olympic Athletes Are Hating China's Isolation Hotels & The Food Looks Absolutely Terrible
"I want all this to end. I cry every day. I’m very tired."
There's a big difference between the Athletes' Village and the isolation hotels in Beijing — and Olympic athletes are not impressed.
Every day, athletes and teammates have to get tested for COVID-19, and a positive result can seriously screw up four years of training and planning.
If an athlete tests positive, they are taken to an isolation hotel until they no longer show symptoms. That sounds pretty standard during the pandemic, but athletes are hating the conditions of their quarantine, and it also sucks to miss your event.
The biggest complaints so far have been about lack of internet access, awful food, no access to exercise equipment and the impact it's all had on athletes' mental health.
One quarantine photo in particular has gone viral online, after Russian athlete Valeria Vasnetsova showed everyone what her daily meals are like in isolation.
"My stomach hurts, I’m very pale and I have huge black circles around my eyes. I want all this to end. I cry every day. I’m very tired," wrote Vasnetsova.
Russian athlete Valeria Vasnetsova posted this photo on\u00a0Instagram.\n\nShe says that the same meal has been served at the Winter Olympics in Beijing for "breakfast, lunch, and dinner for five days already."pic.twitter.com/AspgWEqutb— Joe Pompliano (@Joe Pompliano) 1644248388
Vasnetsova has since taken down her Instagram post and set her account to private, but the photo is still making the rounds online. USA Today translated her original post to English before it was deleted.
"I've been getting this for breakfast, lunch and dinner for five days now. I've lost a lot of weight and my bones are sticking out. I can't eat anything else, I don't know anything about my corona tests," she wrote in the post.
"I only sleep all day because I don't even have the strength to get out of bed. I only eat three handfuls of pasta a day because it's just impossible to eat the rest of the food."
We can make out potatoes and pasta in the photo, but we're still not sure what else she was given in her food tray. And we do know that Vasnetsova said it wasn't good.
Vasnetsova also claimed that she and other athletes are getting worse food than others at the quarantine hotel, according to the Associated Press.
“I honestly don’t understand, why is there this attitude to us, the athletes?!” said Vasnetsova.
The quarantine food is obviously a huge departure from the Olympic Village dining hall, where athletes can pick cuisine from around the world to eat.
@leonvockensperger
Insight into the #OlympicVillage : Food edition🍔🍜🥟🍚 #olympics2022 #beijing2022 #beijingwinterolympics
Olympic officials said Monday that they've had a call with athletes in order to hear their concerns about conditions at the isolation hotels.
"We're working both across the system and individually to address all the feedback that we get from those athletes," said IOC Sports Director Kit McConnell.
According to the Associated Press, there have already been some good developments: Vasnetsova's food has suddenly gotten better, and she'll soon be getting an exercise bike.