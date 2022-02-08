Athletes Are Sharing What It's Like To Eat In The Olympic Village & We're Freaking Out
It's the biggest buffet you've ever seen.
How's the food?
It's the question everyone asks about any catered event, and the Olympics are no different.
Athletes in Beijing have taken to TikTok to show the outside world a little more of what it's like to eat inside the Olympic Village dining hall.
And between the COVID-19 measures and the high-tech setup, it looks like a pretty wild experience.
@shaunwhite
Reply to @andrew_m_007 BRB #TikTokPartner #LearnOnTikTok
COVID-19 has obviously impacted how the Games operate, and while rules still apply to keep athletes safe, we're still jealous of the setup.
When they enter the dining hall, athletes have to sanitize their hands and put on gloves before they touch anything. They also have to sit behind plexiglass dividers when eating.
@kellysildaru
How to dine in safely in the Olympic village #olympics #winterolympics #beijing #beijing2022 #fyp #foryou #china @olympics
When trying to decide what food they want, the sky's the limit!
From authentic Chinese cuisine to a typical all-American breakfast, the dining hall has tried to cater to all athletes' tastes and dietary restrictions.
If the dining hall wasn't enough, athletes can also grab fast food at KFC and Pizza Hut. Sometimes, Olympians want to kick back and eat junk food, too. It's also free.
@kellysildaru
Follow 4 more!🥰🥰 #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #olympicspirit #beijing2022
Based on what we know about athletes' diets, you can probably tell an Olympian's sport by what they're eating.
According to data compiled by Chefs Plate, an athlete competing in freestyle skiing requires about 35-45 calories per kilogram of their body weight and should eat mostly carbs, vegetables and a small amount of protein.
In contrast, athletes who participate in ski jumping should eat 34-36 calories per kilogram of their body weight and should eat mostly vegetables, some protein and a small amount of carbs.
Although the athletes are getting human servers behind glass, that's not the case in the media centre, where reporters are getting their food delivered via robot.
There are robot bartenders, and some food even gets delivered via dropdown pods above the dining tables. It's like stepping into Wall-E.
@quicktakenews
#Robots are making and delivering #food at the #WinterOlympics in #Beijing — #China #olympics #travel #tech #olympicspirit
Where do we buy one of these robot butlers?
We're jealous of the athletes eating all this great food in Beijing, but we've already resigned ourselves to enjoying a Mr. Noodle on the couch while we watch the Games unfold.