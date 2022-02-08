Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
olympics 2022

Athletes Are Sharing What It's Like To Eat In The Olympic Village & We're Freaking Out

It's the biggest buffet you've ever seen.

Global Editorial Fellow
Athletes Are Sharing What It's Like To Eat In The Olympic Village & We're Freaking Out
kellysildaru | TikTok

How's the food?

It's the question everyone asks about any catered event, and the Olympics are no different.

Athletes in Beijing have taken to TikTok to show the outside world a little more of what it's like to eat inside the Olympic Village dining hall.

And between the COVID-19 measures and the high-tech setup, it looks like a pretty wild experience.

@shaunwhite

Reply to @andrew_m_007 BRB #TikTokPartner #LearnOnTikTok

COVID-19 has obviously impacted how the Games operate, and while rules still apply to keep athletes safe, we're still jealous of the setup.

When they enter the dining hall, athletes have to sanitize their hands and put on gloves before they touch anything. They also have to sit behind plexiglass dividers when eating.

@kellysildaru

How to dine in safely in the Olympic village #olympics #winterolympics #beijing #beijing2022 #fyp #foryou #china @olympics

When trying to decide what food they want, the sky's the limit!

From authentic Chinese cuisine to a typical all-American breakfast, the dining hall has tried to cater to all athletes' tastes and dietary restrictions.

If the dining hall wasn't enough, athletes can also grab fast food at KFC and Pizza Hut. Sometimes, Olympians want to kick back and eat junk food, too. It's also free.

@kellysildaru

Follow 4 more!🥰🥰 #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #olympicspirit #beijing2022

Based on what we know about athletes' diets, you can probably tell an Olympian's sport by what they're eating.

According to data compiled by Chefs Plate, an athlete competing in freestyle skiing requires about 35-45 calories per kilogram of their body weight and should eat mostly carbs, vegetables and a small amount of protein.

In contrast, athletes who participate in ski jumping should eat 34-36 calories per kilogram of their body weight and should eat mostly vegetables, some protein and a small amount of carbs.

Although the athletes are getting human servers behind glass, that's not the case in the media centre, where reporters are getting their food delivered via robot.

There are robot bartenders, and some food even gets delivered via dropdown pods above the dining tables. It's like stepping into Wall-E.

@quicktakenews

#Robots are making and delivering #food at the #WinterOlympics in #Beijing — #China #olympics #travel #tech #olympicspirit

Where do we buy one of these robot butlers?

We're jealous of the athletes eating all this great food in Beijing, but we've already resigned ourselves to enjoying a Mr. Noodle on the couch while we watch the Games unfold.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

olympics 2022

The Olympic Ski Jump In Beijing Is Giving Us Nuclear Power Plant Vibes From 'The Simpsons'

"Honestly, what are we even doing here."

@elena.gaskell | Instagram, @alexhallskiing | Instagram

When you picture Olympic skiing in your mind, what do you think of? A forested slope? Pristine white powder? Maybe a ruggedly beautiful mountainside?

How about a big slide beside a bunch of gigantic cooling towers?

Keep Reading Show less
olympics 2022

Shaun White Just Used TikTok To Reveal The One Thing He Loves To Trade At Every Olympics

"Canada brought the noise this year.” 🇨🇦

@shaunwhite | TikTok

Olympic athletes putting TikTok to good use at the Beijing Winter Games this year, where they're giving us an inside look at all the little behind-the-scenes traditions that we might not see otherwise.

And when you're a five-time Olympian like Shaun White, you've probably got a lot of traditions.

Keep Reading Show less
olympics 2022

Olympian Max Parrot Won Canada's First Gold In Beijing & Even Ryan Reynolds Is Freaking Out

Reynolds called him an "absolute beast."

@maxparrot | Instagram, @vancityreynolds | Instagram

Snowboarder Max Parrot has won Canada's first gold medal at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing and he just got a shoutout from Ryan Reynolds.

On Monday, February 7, Parrot nabbed the top prize in his sport and was crowned "Canada's first-ever men's slopestyle champion," according to the Canadian Olympic site.

Keep Reading Show less
olympics 2022

Team Canada Skier Shows The Fall That 'Took It All Away' From Her At The Winter Olympics (VIDEO)​

"Every day I will try to cry less and smile more."

@elena.gaskell | Instagram

Olympic freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has posted a video of the fall which forced her to pull out of Monday's big air competition due to a leg injury.

The Team Canada athlete showed the video on Instagram, which happened on the last day of training before her first-ever Olympics 2022 event.

Keep Reading Show less