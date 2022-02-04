TikTok Is In Awe Of The Olympic Village Convenience Store & It's The Absolute Dream
"It's so perfect it doesn't look real."
Let's face it: even the best convenience stores are a little chaotic.
The makeup is next to the chips, the greeting cards are beside the toilet paper and certain things look like they haven't been touched in years.
But that's not so at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Team USA athlete Maddie Mastro recently shared a TikTok of the convenience store in the Athletes' Village, and we've truly never seen a store this organized.
"It's so perfect it doesn't look real," one user wrote in the comments.
@maddie_mastro
Snack Haul soon #winterolympics #olympicspirit
The video shows shelves perfectly filled with drinks, snacks, cute plushies, cleaning supplies — you name it and it's there. Not only that, but each item also seems to be expertly lined up, so that even the labels are facing the exact same way.
Talk about precision!
The Beijing Athletes' Village includes a Pizza Hut and KFC, because even athletes deserve a cheat day.
Mastro has been very active on TikTok since she arrived in Beijing, showing off exactly what it's like to be an athlete during the Olympics right now.
The snowboarder most recently shared a look at the athletes' parade during the opening ceremony from the perspective of Team USA, and we could definitely feel the emotion.
@maddie_mastro
Opening Ceremonies ❤️💙🤍 #winterolympics #olympicspirit
"Although it was my second one, it doesn't get old. It's a whole new experience, obviously, all over again, but there's all the same nervous, excited emotions that happen. It doesn't get old at all, that was insane." said Mastro on TikTok. "One thing that has stayed the same is that my feet always hurt after."
Another one of her TikToks dived into the one thing we've all wondered about — what the food is like at the Olympics.
The dining hall has food options for everyone, catering to every diet.
In order to stay safe, athletes must wear gloves when getting their food. When they go to eat, the tables are sectioned off with plexiglass, so while you're "with" people, you have a barrier in between you and them.
Mastro also shared her daily experience of getting a COVID-19 test — or a "throat jab" as she calls it. Athletes are required to test once a day.
@maddie_mastro
Daily throat jab #winterolympics #olympicspirit
We cannot wait to see all the other cool things that athletes get to do behind the scenes at this year's Olympic Games.