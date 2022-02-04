Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
olympics 2022

TikTok Is In Awe Of The Olympic Village Convenience Store & It's The Absolute Dream

"It's so perfect it doesn't look real."

Global Editorial Fellow
TikTok Is In Awe Of The Olympic Village Convenience Store & It's The Absolute Dream
maddie_mastro | TikTok

Let's face it: even the best convenience stores are a little chaotic.

The makeup is next to the chips, the greeting cards are beside the toilet paper and certain things look like they haven't been touched in years.

But that's not so at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Team USA athlete Maddie Mastro recently shared a TikTok of the convenience store in the Athletes' Village, and we've truly never seen a store this organized.

"It's so perfect it doesn't look real," one user wrote in the comments.

@maddie_mastro

Snack Haul soon #winterolympics #olympicspirit

The video shows shelves perfectly filled with drinks, snacks, cute plushies, cleaning supplies — you name it and it's there. Not only that, but each item also seems to be expertly lined up, so that even the labels are facing the exact same way.

Talk about precision!

The Beijing Athletes' Village includes a Pizza Hut and KFC, because even athletes deserve a cheat day.

Mastro has been very active on TikTok since she arrived in Beijing, showing off exactly what it's like to be an athlete during the Olympics right now.

The snowboarder most recently shared a look at the athletes' parade during the opening ceremony from the perspective of Team USA, and we could definitely feel the emotion.

@maddie_mastro

Opening Ceremonies ❤️💙🤍 #winterolympics #olympicspirit

"Although it was my second one, it doesn't get old. It's a whole new experience, obviously, all over again, but there's all the same nervous, excited emotions that happen. It doesn't get old at all, that was insane." said Mastro on TikTok. "One thing that has stayed the same is that my feet always hurt after."

Another one of her TikToks dived into the one thing we've all wondered about — what the food is like at the Olympics.

The dining hall has food options for everyone, catering to every diet.

In order to stay safe, athletes must wear gloves when getting their food. When they go to eat, the tables are sectioned off with plexiglass, so while you're "with" people, you have a barrier in between you and them.

Mastro also shared her daily experience of getting a COVID-19 test — or a "throat jab" as she calls it. Athletes are required to test once a day.

@maddie_mastro

Daily throat jab #winterolympics #olympicspirit

We cannot wait to see all the other cool things that athletes get to do behind the scenes at this year's Olympic Games.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

olympics 2022

Missing Skier & Olympic Hopeful Brittany George, 24, Has Been Found Dead In Australia

A traumatic injury kept her from going to the 2022 Olympics.

GoFundMe

Brittany George dreamed of being at the Olympics this week as an aerial skier for Australia.

Instead, the 24-year-old has been confirmed dead in Brisbane, days after she was reported missing.

Keep Reading Show less
olympics 2022

Team Canada Athletes At The Beijing Olympics Are Sharing What The Opening Ceremony Is Like

Here's what you missed if you didn't wake up at the crack of dawn to watch it. 😴

@kmbujnowski | Instagram, @blayre.turnbull | Instagram

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are now officially underway and Team Canada's athletes have been sharing photos and videos of the opening ceremony.

With the time difference between China and Canada, the festivities kicked off pretty early at around 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT, so nobody would blame you if you weren't awake to watch it live. Here's what you might have missed!

Keep Reading Show less
olympics 2022

Athletes Are Posting Their Olympic Welcome Gifts On TikTok & We're Seriously Jealous

I've never wanted to be an Olympic athlete more 😩

@jenniinanylund | TikTok

There are some pretty great perks to being an Olympic athlete.

Olympians on TikTok are showing off the free gifts and cool gear they got upon arriving in Beijing, and we're seriously envious.

Keep Reading Show less
olympics 2022

Olympians Are Getting A Tough First Look At What Happens When They Test Positive In Beijing

The isolation rules are "very hard." 🦠

@kimmeylemans | Instagram

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are officially underway, and COVID-19 is already starting to crash the party.

Several foreign athletes have already tested positive for the virus after arriving in China, and it sounds like they're having a tough time with the country's rigid response plan.

Keep Reading Show less