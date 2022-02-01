Olympians Are Showing Off Their Beds In The Athletes' Village & They're Def Not Cardboard
These things even have a "zero-G" mode!
Remember that time Japan gave athletes cardboard beds at the Summer Olympics?
China definitely remembers, and it didn't make the same mistake for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Foreign athletes are sharing a first look at their rooms in the athletes' village at the Beijing Winter Olympics, and one of the highlights so far has been the high-tech beds they'll be sleeping on.
Summer Britcher, a luger for Team USA, shared a preview of her bed on TikTok and it looks truly out of this world.
@summerbritcher
Reply to @angellin471 #fyp #Olympian #Olympics #olympicbed #sport #athlete
The beds feature a variety of different modes including a zero-gravity mode that adjusts the bed to allow athletes' muscles to fully relax.
"It's phenomenal," Britcher said.
"Not only do we not have cardboard beds here, but it's as if the Beijing organizing committee said: 'How can we just absolutely just one up Tokyo?'"
Other athletes have posted videos showing their apartments in the athletes' village. While it's not quite a luxury five-star resort, the Olympians sure know how to make themselves feel at home.
@anna.x2_
Welcome to our home for the next few weeks😊 #olympics #beijing2022 #hockey #fypシ
Katie Ormerod, a snowboarder for Team Great Britain, gave TikTokers a tour of her room and we're jealous of her throw pillows.
@katieormerod
Room tour! 😁 #Olympics #fyp
Meanwhile Leon Vockensperger, a snowboarder for Germany, gave followers a look at his journey from the Beijing airport to the Olympic Athletes' Village.
@leonvockensperger
First insights into the #olympicvillage 🤩 stay tuned for more!! #beijing2022 #olympics2022 #myjourney
Although we're super happy for this year's athletes, we cannot forget the corrugated cardboard beds of the 2021 Summer gGames in Tokyo.
The previous beds were made of recycled cardboard in order to promote a more sustainable environment, allowing them to be turned into paper after the Games, according to Forbes.
And while that's all very noble, athletes still had plenty of laughs about their box beds during those Summer Games.
Hopefully these new and improved beds help athletes get a good night's sleep because the Olympics are right around the corner!