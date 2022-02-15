Sections

A Snowboarder With Nothing To Lose Just Wore A Tiger Costume At The Olympics

"I wanted to say a last goodbye." 🐯

Global Editorial Fellow
@lucilelefevre | Instagram

A French Olympian made an epic exit by dressing up as a tiger and snowboarding on international TV.

And it was pretty grrrreat.

Lucile Lefevre, a French snowboarder, wasn't able to compete in the traditional sense during the women's big air event due to an injury.

But they still let her go down the slope, so she took an unconventional approach to leaving her mark on the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

"[I]t was unthinkable for me not to show up today, I wanted to say a last goodbye to my sport that has brought me so much and to all those who’ve believed in me. That’s why I preferred to enjoy this moment by doing jumps in this suit 🐯," wrote Lefevre.

She injured herself during the slopestyle competition earlier during the Olympics. Although she tried to train for her next competition, it was just too much on her body.

"I would have liked to finish riding at my level, but unfortunately my knee has been acting up since I arrived [...] for slopestyle, I was able to push through the pain, but during the first training sessions for big air, the pain was too strong for me to do tricks," she wrote. "It’s hard to train for several years on jumps that I would have liked to present during this run and to not be able to do it today."

Lefevre says she borrowed a tiger suit from Swiss snowboarder Nicolas Huber and took to the slopes.

This is Lefevre's last Olympic Games, and while she might not be going home with gold, she'll definitely be remembered for her final stunt!

