It's 'Twosday' & Here's What People Are Doing To Make 2-22-22 A Special Date

Good things come in twos!

Global Editorial Fellow
Ppaul129 | Dreamstime

It's Twosday, innit.

Whether you're a twin, a numerology believer, a fan of quirky dates or a two-faced Batman villain, this Tuesday is a special moment because it's an extremely rare cosmic coincidence.

You'll be seeing double anytime you look at the calendar today, because 2-22-22 (month, date, year) is a palindrome. This means that it can be read the same forwards and backwards, making it the perfect day for doubling up on anything.

Aptly called "Twosday" by the internet, people are celebrating the day of twos with jokes, deals and just about anything else involving the number 2.

Even Google joined in the fun. If you search "Twosday," confetti and large 2s will fall from the top of your screen, marking the date.

Really, if you had to pick a date that you'll need to remember for the rest of your life, you could do a lot worse than 2-22-22 (or 22-02-2022).

February 2 was also a palindrome this year, but it wasn't on a Tuesday so it clearly wasn't as cool.

If you're looking for something to do, getting married might be a good start.

That's what 222 couples did in California today, because you know that'll be an easier anniversary to remember. The wedding ceremonies began at 2:00 p.m. and ended at 2:22 p.m. allowing them to be married at 2:22, 2-22-22. That's a lot of twos!

Las Vegas was also expecting an influx of people tying the knot on the special day. On November 11, 2011 (11-11-11), Vegas reported the second-busiest date for weddings that they've ever experienced, as per CNN.

If you're not ready to take the leap quite yet, might we suggest a double date?

Content creators have even taken to TikTok to try and post their videos at exactly 2:22 p.m. to commemorate the day.

@bonjee

Happy Twosday. There will only be one of these in our lifetime. 💫22/02/2022💫 #twosday #22022022 #deep #tuesday #bigbrain

This TikToker took it a step further and we're going to let the video talk for itself.

@actordanielross

The internet made me do it... #twosday

While 2-22-22 will occur again on Feb. 22, 2122, it just won't be the same since it won't be Twosday.

It'll be another 400 years before the world sees another legit "Twosday," so you might want to get out there and make the most of it.

