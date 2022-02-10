There's A 'Secret Button' On The iPhone & A TikTok User Just Showed Everyone How To Find It
It's hiding in plain sight!
We were all a little upset when Apple replaced the iPhone's home button with a swipe-up function. There was nothing like pressing that little circle to get back to your home screen.
But did you know they've hidden another "button" on the back of the device?
OK so it's not a physical button, but TikTok user ellyawesometech just proved to us that we've been missing out on a hidden feature that might make our lives a bit easier.
"You're using your iPhone wrong," says the caption on her TikTok video, which has been watched more than 1.6 million times.
She then goes on to show us all how to set up the hidden double-tap feature, which involves the back of the phone.
Back Tap is an insane hidden iPhone feature!
The back tap function can be turned on by going into your settings, tapping accessibility, touch, then going to the bottom to find back tap.
iPhone users can do a double tap or triple tap to perform an action from Apple's pre-made list, or you can select one of the shortcuts you've made.
You can make your phone do anything from turning on your flashlight to disarming your house alarm. All you need is to be running at least iOS 14 — on an iPhone 8 or later models — in order to use the back tap.
Ellyawesometech's TikTok is full of technology hacks that are sure to make your life a little bit easier.
Although you might think Apple's auto-correct function is annoying (we're not trying to say "duck"), it does come with a nifty little feature.
If you go into iPhone settings, tap general, go to keyboard and hit text replacement, you can create shortcuts for words or phrases that are too long to type out.
It's a great idea for inputting pre-selected hashtags, phrases or even your email.
We never say no to iPhone hacks.
If you have any more, drop them in the comments!