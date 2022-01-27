TikTok Just Woke Up To A Military Life Hack That Helps You Fall Asleep In Only 2 Minutes
It's way better than counting sheep! 🐑
Calling all insomniacs — we’ve found the ultimate TikTok sleeping hack, and it might be the biggest game changer of your life.
TikToker Justin Agustin recently shared a "mind-blowing" sleep technique said to be used by the U.S. military that will help you fall asleep in two minutes.
“This technique was developed in the military to allow soldiers to fall asleep at any time, any place, even on the battlefield when the environment is extremely uncomfortable, and there's a lot of noise happening,” Agustin says in the video.
@justin_agustin
Technique to falling asleep in 2 minutes! Insp. AsapSCIENCE on YT #sleep #fallasleep #insomnia #insomniac #learnontiktok #howto
He says the technique was initially developed for fighter pilots.
As for the technique itself, Agustin says it's “quite simple.” It requires a combination of physically shutting down your body and using your mind to relax.
“First, you need to calm your body and systematically relax and shut down each part of your body from head to toe, literally," he says.
He says to begin by relaxing the muscles in your forehead, moving to your eyes, cheeks and jaw, and then down to your neck and shoulders, all while focusing on your breathing.
"Make sure your shoulders are not tensed up," Agustin says. "Drop them as low as you can."
Keep your arms, hands and fingers loose by your side.
“Imagine this warm sensation going from your head all the way down to your fingertips. Now take a deep breath and slowly exhale, relaxing your chest, your stomach, down to your thighs, knees, legs and feet,” Agustin says.
At the same time, you want to clear your mind, he says.
To do this, you can think of two scenarios. The first is imagining yourself lying in a canoe on a still lake with a clear blue sky above. The second is to imagine yourself lying in a velvet hammock in a pitch-black room.
If you find yourself getting distracted, Agustin says you should repeat the following words for 10 seconds: “Don’t think.”
For this technique to work effectively, Agustin says you have to practice it every night for six weeks.
Try it for yourself, and sweet dreams!