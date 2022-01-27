Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

TikTok Just Woke Up To A Military Life Hack That Helps You Fall Asleep In Only 2 Minutes

It's way better than counting sheep! 🐑

Global Staff Writer
TikTok Just Woke Up To A Military Life Hack That Helps You Fall Asleep In Only 2 Minutes
justin_agustin | TikTok

Calling all insomniacs — we’ve found the ultimate TikTok sleeping hack, and it might be the biggest game changer of your life.

TikToker Justin Agustin recently shared a "mind-blowing" sleep technique said to be used by the U.S. military that will help you fall asleep in two minutes.

“This technique was developed in the military to allow soldiers to fall asleep at any time, any place, even on the battlefield when the environment is extremely uncomfortable, and there's a lot of noise happening,” Agustin says in the video.

@justin_agustin

Technique to falling asleep in 2 minutes! Insp. AsapSCIENCE on YT #sleep #fallasleep #insomnia #insomniac #learnontiktok #howto


He says the technique was initially developed for fighter pilots.

As for the technique itself, Agustin says it's “quite simple.” It requires a combination of physically shutting down your body and using your mind to relax.

“First, you need to calm your body and systematically relax and shut down each part of your body from head to toe, literally," he says.

He says to begin by relaxing the muscles in your forehead, moving to your eyes, cheeks and jaw, and then down to your neck and shoulders, all while focusing on your breathing.

"Make sure your shoulders are not tensed up," Agustin says. "Drop them as low as you can."

Keep your arms, hands and fingers loose by your side.

“Imagine this warm sensation going from your head all the way down to your fingertips. Now take a deep breath and slowly exhale, relaxing your chest, your stomach, down to your thighs, knees, legs and feet,” Agustin says.

At the same time, you want to clear your mind, he says.

To do this, you can think of two scenarios. The first is imagining yourself lying in a canoe on a still lake with a clear blue sky above. The second is to imagine yourself lying in a velvet hammock in a pitch-black room.

If you find yourself getting distracted, Agustin says you should repeat the following words for 10 seconds: “Don’t think.”

For this technique to work effectively, Agustin says you have to practice it every night for six weeks.

Try it for yourself, and sweet dreams!

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

canadian tiktok

5 Super Cheap Dollarama Kitchen Hacks From TikTok That You'll Wish You'd Known Forever

You don't need to spend a fortune!

Kevinbrine | Dreamstime, daniellemeders | TikTok

Those who shop on a budget already know that Dollarama has some serious steals and discounts and when you combine that with TikTok, you get some smart hacks on how to organize and upgrade your kitchen.

Whether you're looking to fix up the pantry shelf that drives you crazy or level up the aesthetic of the room, TikTok has so many ideas to help you make the most of your space.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Of The Biggest TikTok Travel Hacks That You'll Wonder How You Ever Lived Without

One requires you to pretend being pregnant 🤰🏻

@erikakullberg | TikTok, @miniadvantures | Instagram

TikTok has proven to come in clutch on many occasions, from teaching us how to open ketchup packets the right way to helping catch cheaters, but it has been especially helpful in revealing some awesome travel hacks and tips.

That’s why when we show you these eight TikTok travel hacks; you’ll be thanking us later because they will absolutely change your travel game.

Keep Reading Show less
canadian tiktok

5 Cheap Dollarama Bathroom Hacks From TikTok That'll Help You Organize Your Space (VIDEOS)

Bye-bye, cluttered counters!

PGregoryB | Dreamstime, sarahlohman13 | TikTok

Attention, all owners of messy bathrooms! It is possible to keep your bathroom organized, and these TikTok videos featuring Dollarama products will finally help you achieve some order.

From cluttered countertops to messy drawers, the social media site has so many tips and tricks to keep the chaos at bay that won't cost you a fortune.

Keep Reading Show less

This TikTok Travel Pillow Hack Is Genius & Could Help You Save On Discount Airline Flights

Travel neck pillow sales are about to spike 📈✈️

@anayotothe | TikTok

TikTok has proven to be quite a helpful app when it comes to sharing genius tricks and tips for daily life, and this travel tip is definitely one for the books.

TikToker @anayotothe recently shared a travel hack that she found on the app, and it sounds like it saved her from paying the baggage fees on a budget flight.

Keep Reading Show less