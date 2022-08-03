A Woman Used Henna To Make Her Lips Look Bigger & TikTok Is 'Obsessed' With The Result
You have to "be patient" for the best 💋
Don’t want to get lip fillers but still want bigger lips? Just use henna.
One TikTok user's henna beauty hack has absolutely blown up on the platform, after she showed everyone how to create the illusion of "bigger" lips without the risk of injections.
TikToker Lanique described the process in a two-part video on the platform, and Part 1 has already passed 30 million views in less than two weeks.
The video shows her outlining and colouring in her lips henna to make them look more prominent. She also uses it to give herself "freckles" — a trend that's been going around TikTok for a while.
“Using henna to make my lips look bigger??? (+ henna freckles),” said the caption over Lanique’s video.
It's the sort of video that you might expect to go horribly wrong, but it actually ends up looking really good.
@ps.smd
Taking one for the team #henna #lips #tutorial #experiment #hennafreckles #regret #freckles #makeup #lipstick #new #try
At first, the look seems a bit questionable, but Lanique insists that she's "taking one for the team" and that the technique can work.
She doesn’t show the final result in the first video, but users in the comments were eager to see how it turned out.
“Imagine if u forgot it was on ur lips and u licked them,” wrote one person under the comment section.
Another person wrote: “imagine if it turns orange.”
It does turn out orange at first, as Lanique explains in a follow-up video. "Don’t be scared,” Lanique says in the video. “It’ll turn brown in 24 hours, so be patient.”
The patience does pay off in the end, because the follow-up video shows Lanique's lips look plumper and more defined.
"IT LOOKS SO GOOD I'M OBSESSED," wrote one of the many stunned commenters.
“IT LOOKS SOOOOOOO GOOD,” wrote another user.
@ps.smd
Replying to @zainabwajid833 Make sure to follow for more beauty experiments/content 🥰🥰 much love <333
Lanique also shared a few tips with her followers to make things go easier next time.
She recommended leaving the henna on the outer lip area for a little longer because it takes more time to gain pigment.
“Your skin needs more time to stain, so if you choose to overline your lips, please make sure to leave it on longer on the overlined part than you do on the lips,” Lanique recommended in the video.
“I left it on for 30 minutes,” says the TikToker. “I should have left the overlining part for maybe 20 more minutes to do that.”
She also emphasized the importance of doing a patch test to ensure you don’t develop an allergic reaction to the henna.
Henna itself will fade after a few weeks, so if you want to give this a try, don't worry! It's not permanent.
Now it’s our turn to buy a henna cone and try out the viral beauty hack.