A 'Break In' Ended Gabbie Hanna's 100-Plus TikTok Streak & Her Sis Wants Fans To Back Off
She claimed that someone broke into her house.
All eyes have been on Gabbie Hanna's TikTok this week, after she posted over 150 videos of herself dancing, singing and ranting about topics like religion and death over an intense day-long stretch.
Her videos, many of which have now amassed millions of views, left followers concerned about her mental health. Fans also asked for someone to do a wellness check — especially after she claimed to be facing a break-in just before her video streak ended.
"Someone just broke into my house, please, please just pray for me just in case," said the caption over her final video, which went up Wednesday morning. The video shows Hanna filming herself in front of a mirror and looking terrified.
Her last video has been watched more than 16 million times already, and people in the comments section were still wondering what happened on Thursday morning.
Some claimed that a friend had gone over to check on her, although it's unclear if there's any truth to that.
TMZ reported Thursday that police stopped by Hanna's home for a wellness check and chatted with her before leaving her there. TMZ's police source did not say anything about a break-in at her home.
Hanna did acknowledge that police showed up in the middle of her posting streak, but it's unclear if they stopped by again to finally bring that streak to an end.
Hanna was posting multiple videos every hour for over a day, stopping only once for a roughly four-hour stretch. People in the comments were often wondering why no friend or family member had intervened.
Under one of her last posts, a concerned follower wrote: "I wanna know where the hell her family is in all this… why haven't they called the cops/ambulance for her or SOMETHING… ANYTHING!"
"Her agent? The musicians in her band? Her editor?" another asked.
Some fans eventually turned to Gabbie Hanna's sister, Cecilia, and posted callouts on her TikTok account.
"Can you check on gabby, she's posting a lot of worrying stuff on tiktok. Hope you guys are both okay," wrote one commenter.
Cecilia finally responded in the comments by essentially telling everyone to back off and stop sharing their opinions about the whole situation.
"We are all in (Pennsylvania), and she is in LA," Hanna's younger sister wrote. "We are doing what can be done from here. At the end of the day, you are all strangers on the internet, and it is none of your business regardless of level of concern."
"Obviously, we are aware and doing what we can," the younger Hanna added. "She is an adult. I am a 20-year-old on the other side of the country," she added. "Comments from this point on are limited because none of you know how to respect personal boundaries. You're speaking to and about REAL PEOPLE."
She added in another comment that "Everything that can possibly be done by us is being done. This is not my situation to speak on, so I'm not."
If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or mental health issues, please reach out to a trusted peer, parent or health care professional. You can also send a text message to 741741 24 hours a day or consult additional resources. If you need immediate assistance please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.