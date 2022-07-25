'Stranger Things' Fans Tore Into A TikTok Plastic Surgeon For 'Fixing' Natalia Dyer's Face
"So toxic!"
How would you feel if a plastic surgeon dissected your features on TikTok, then offered a bunch of unsolicited tips to "fix" your face?
Stranger Things fans are putting one woman on blast for doing just that to 27-year-old Natalia Dyer, a.k.a. Nancy Wheeler in the show.
The uproar is all around one video posted by Miranda Wilson, a California plastic surgeon who routinely posts about skincare, botox and lip-filling injections on TikTok.
Wilson typically doesn't pick people apart on her page, but she did that with Dyer recently and the backlash has seemingly pushed her into removing the video altogether.
But the internet doesn't forget, and the saved video has since racked up more than 8 million views from horrified people on Twitter.
In the video, Wilson confesses that she's a major Stranger Things fan, before proceeding to pick Dyer's features apart and recommend all sorts of injections to change her face.
"I could never be a celebrity because if someone made a video like this about me I would get violent," the reposter wrote on the video.
\u201ci could never be a celebrity because if someone made a video like this about me i would get violent\u201d— \ud835\udd93\ud835\udd8e\ud835\udd91\ud835\udd94 (evil hag) (@\ud835\udd93\ud835\udd8e\ud835\udd91\ud835\udd94 (evil hag)) 1658703272
"If I was Natalia's injector, this is what I would do," she said. "We start by treating those masseters, and we all know how much I love treating massters to help slim the face!"
She goes on to say that she'd use "chin filler" to give Dyer a more "heart-shaped" face, before adding lip filler and botox to further alter her appearance.
The result -- with a bit of Photoshop work -- leaves Dyer looking unrecognizable.
The whole exercise left Stranger Things fans furious, especially after it was reposted on Twitter.
"People who are unhappy with themselves assume everyone else is too," wrote one user in the comments.
"This is why everyone looks the same," said another commenter. "Y'all are obsessed with one face shape and one face type like wtf."
Wilson's original video is gone but many TikTok users have stitched it with their own horrified comments and reactions.
"TikTok plastic surgeons deserve jail time because WTF," wrote on user in a popular stitch.
"'Treating' as if there's something actually wrong with having a strong jaw," said another.
"No! We're not going to start doing that," another TikToker wrote in her stitch. "We're not going to start looking at pictures of already incredibly gorgeous women and talk about what we would change about their faces.
"This would be so toxic."
Wilson hasn't addressed the incident on her TikTok -- but her critics definitely have.
"Never have I run so fast to TikTok after reading something on Twitter," one person wrote.
"My brother in christ, ignoring all the comments isn't going to make them go away," wrote another.
"I just knew they would be dragging you lmao," added a third.
Another user offered Wilson a taste of her own medicine with a bit of unsolicited advice.
"I would add a little personality here, a little humbleness there."