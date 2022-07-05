Eddie Munson & 'Stranger Things' Just Gave Metallica A Huge Kate Bush Bump On Spotify
Metallica members say they were "blown away."
Stranger Things 4 has us officially living in the Upside Down, where the music charts are now looking a lot like they did back in the 1980s thanks to a few incredible scenes.
The season finale of Netflix's hit show has suddenly catapulted Metallica's Master of Puppets into the top 50 charts on Spotify, in a hard-rock repeat of what it did for Kate Bush.
Master of Puppets was at No. 17 on Spotify's daily global song chart on Monday, continuing a four-day surge up the charts that started when Stranger Things dropped its last two episodes on July 1. The song also ranked No. 12 in the U.S. and No. 28 in Canada on the same day, moving up several spots over the previous day.
It's all thanks to a scene with Eddie Munson, the charming burnout who uses the song to distract a bunch of demonic bats in a climactic moment from the season finale.
Consider this your spoiler alert.
"We were beyond psyched for them to not only include Master of Puppets in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it," Metallica said in a statement on Tuesday. "It's been an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie's journey."
And while Master of Puppets hasn't quite caught up to Bush's Running Up That Hill, Eddie actor Joseph Quinn did recently tell us that he hopes the song will get there.
"Wouldn't that be great?" he told Narcity on the day the show dropped.
It's the second time that Stranger Things has launched a decades-old song to new heights this year.
It happened first with Running Up That Hill in May, after the song played a key role in helping Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) escape from the evil Vecna in Episode 4 of the season.
"It was kind of crazy," Sink told Narcity, when asked about that huge moment.
"I was really excited when the Duffer (brothers) told me what they had in mind for my character this season."
Kate Bush recently opened up about the Stranger Things bump in an interview with BBC Radio.
"It's quite shocking really, isn't it?" she said. "I feel really moved by it all."
The members of Metallica seem to be just as thrilled.
"We were totally blown away," they wrote.
All nine episodes of Stranger Things 4are now available on Netflix.