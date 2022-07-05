NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

netflix

Eddie Munson & 'Stranger Things' Just Gave Metallica A Huge Kate Bush Bump On Spotify

Metallica members say they were "blown away."

Senior Global Editor
Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in 'Stranger Things 4'.

Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in 'Stranger Things 4'.

Courtesy of Netflix

Stranger Things 4 has us officially living in the Upside Down, where the music charts are now looking a lot like they did back in the 1980s thanks to a few incredible scenes.

The season finale of Netflix's hit show has suddenly catapulted Metallica's Master of Puppets into the top 50 charts on Spotify, in a hard-rock repeat of what it did for Kate Bush.

Master of Puppets was at No. 17 on Spotify's daily global song chart on Monday, continuing a four-day surge up the charts that started when Stranger Things dropped its last two episodes on July 1. The song also ranked No. 12 in the U.S. and No. 28 in Canada on the same day, moving up several spots over the previous day.

It's all thanks to a scene with Eddie Munson, the charming burnout who uses the song to distract a bunch of demonic bats in a climactic moment from the season finale.

Consider this your spoiler alert.

"We were beyond psyched for them to not only include Master of Puppets in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it," Metallica said in a statement on Tuesday. "It's been an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie's journey."

And while Master of Puppets hasn't quite caught up to Bush's Running Up That Hill, Eddie actor Joseph Quinn did recently tell us that he hopes the song will get there.

"Wouldn't that be great?" he told Narcity on the day the show dropped.

It's the second time that Stranger Things has launched a decades-old song to new heights this year.

It happened first with Running Up That Hill in May, after the song played a key role in helping Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) escape from the evil Vecna in Episode 4 of the season.

"It was kind of crazy," Sink told Narcity, when asked about that huge moment.

"I was really excited when the Duffer (brothers) told me what they had in mind for my character this season."

Kate Bush recently opened up about the Stranger Things bump in an interview with BBC Radio.

"It's quite shocking really, isn't it?" she said. "I feel really moved by it all."

The members of Metallica seem to be just as thrilled.

"We were totally blown away," they wrote.

All nine episodes of Stranger Things 4are now available on Netflix.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...