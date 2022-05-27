'Stranger Things' Star Sadie Sink Had A 'Blast' With More Action & Horror In Season 4
"I got to dive deeper."
Netflix's Stranger Things finds Max Mayfield in a dark place to start Season 4, and actress Sadie Sink says she couldn't have asked for a better challenge.
Sink recently spoke to Narcity about taking the spotlight in Stranger Things 4, which puts her character right in the middle of the action and horror early on.
"It was kind of crazy," Sink said. "I was really excited when the Duffer (brothers) told me what they had in mind for my character this season."
For those who need a refresher, Max watched her big brother Billy get taken over and then killed by the Mind Flayer from the Upside Down in Season 3.
Season 4 picks up six months after that big moment, at a time when a new villain called Vecna is looking for sad and guilty locals to prey upon.
We won't spoil it for you, but one look at the trailer reveals that Max ends up floating over Billy's grave — something she doesn't normally do, to put it mildly.
"It's always fun when (I get to be) more physical in the role," she said. "That was very fun. Challenging, but I have a lot of good memories of doing different stunt work."
But it's not all stunt work for the actress. She also gets to explore more of what makes Max tick in Season 4 — often while being haunted by some creepy Upside-Down clocks.
"Certain parts of her are still kind of a mystery to me," Sink said. "So in Season 4, I got to dive deeper into what she's really feeling and thinking, especially after Billy's death in terms of the horror aspects of it."
Sink has been leaning into horror lately, after appearing in the Netflix film Fear Street Part 2: 1978 last year.
The first seven episodes of Stranger Things 4 are now on Netflix, with the final two episodes scheduled to drop on July 1.
The series is scheduled to wrap up after Season 5.