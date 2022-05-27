Netflix Just Added A Warning To 'Stranger Things 4' & It Has To Do With The Texas Shooting
They added it to the first episode.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Netflix made a last-minute addition to the new season of Stranger Things 4 on Friday, in light of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas earlier this week.
"We filmed this season of Stranger Things a year ago. But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing," reads a new warning added to the first episode.
"We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one," says the text.
Netflix reportedly made the change after the school shooting in Texas, where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers, while leaving 17 others injured.
The new Stranger Things warning points out that the episode may include "distressing" content for viewers in the United States.
The text shows up before the season three recap, which automatically plays at the beginning of its latest season.
They also changed the text in the description for the episode, with a note that says, "Warning: Contains graphic violence involving children," and they added a "disturbing images" warning in rating advisories.
The changes were made because the first few minutes show a young Eleven surrounded by dead children who are covered in blood, Variety reports.
Netflix added the warning "given the proximity of the premiere to this tragedy — and because the opening scene is very graphic," a spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.
Other networks have also reportedly made some programming adjustments in light of the tragedy.
Stranger Things fans will be able to watch the fourth season in two parts. The first seven episodes are live now on Netflix, with the final two scheduled to drop July 1.