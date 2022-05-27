Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
stranger things

Netflix Just Added A Warning To 'Stranger Things 4' & It Has To Do With The Texas Shooting

They added it to the first episode.

Global Staff Writer
Characters Mike and Dustin of Stranger Things. Right: Eleven of Stranger Things.

Characters Mike and Dustin of Stranger Things. Right: Eleven of Stranger Things.

Courtesy of Netflix

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

Netflix made a last-minute addition to the new season of Stranger Things 4 on Friday, in light of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas earlier this week.

"We filmed this season of Stranger Things a year ago. But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing," reads a new warning added to the first episode.

"We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one," says the text.

Netflix reportedly made the change after the school shooting in Texas, where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers, while leaving 17 others injured.

The new Stranger Things warning points out that the episode may include "distressing" content for viewers in the United States.

The text shows up before the season three recap, which automatically plays at the beginning of its latest season.


They also changed the text in the description for the episode, with a note that says, "Warning: Contains graphic violence involving children," and they added a "disturbing images" warning in rating advisories.

The changes were made because the first few minutes show a young Eleven surrounded by dead children who are covered in blood, Variety reports.

Netflix added the warning "given the proximity of the premiere to this tragedy — and because the opening scene is very graphic," a spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.

Other networks have also reportedly made some programming adjustments in light of the tragedy.

Stranger Things fans will be able to watch the fourth season in two parts. The first seven episodes are live now on Netflix, with the final two scheduled to drop July 1.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...