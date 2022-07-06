A 'Stranger Things' Spinoff Is Coming To Netflix & The Duffer Brothers Have Big Plans
Who do you want to see in a spinoff?
Stranger Things might be coming to an end with its fifth season, but that doesn’t mean we’ll never get to take another trip to the Upside Down.
Netflix just revealed that Matt and Ross Duffer, a.k.a. the “Duffer Brothers” behind the series, are developing a new live-action Stranger Things spinoff, along with several other projects.
They'll be running everything out of a new company they've formed, and it's got the perfect name: Upside Down Pictures.
According to Netflix, the Stranger Things spinoff will be a "series based on an original idea," although they didn't mention any possible characters who might be involved.
Of course, fans who've watched Season 4 were all over the replies on Twitter, with many demanding a show starring Joseph Quinn, whose character Eddie Munson won plenty of hearts this summer.
But if you're dying for more Stranger Things, a new series isn't all you'll have to look forward to.
According to Netflix, the Duffers will also be launching a new stage play set in the world with another story involving the Upside Down.
In other words, Netflix is doing stage plays now!
Beyond that, Netflix says the brothers will also oversee three new series: an original creation, an adaptation of Stephen King's The Talisman and an adaptation of Death Note, the Japanese manga and anime.
It's unclear when everything will be out, but fans hung around for a few years between season 3 and 4 of the show, so it's safe to be they'll show up for the next thing when it's ready.
All this is to say that Netflix is far from done with the Upside Down.