'Stranger Things' Star Joseph Quinn On Eddie Munson's 'Guitar God' Scene & His Grand Finale
"It's just perfect."
Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn isn't surprised that fans fell in love with his Eddie Munson, the charming metalhead/D&D dungeon master who debuted in Season 4 of the Netflix show.
He also seems content with Eddie's fate in the finale, which gives him a pretty epic guitar-hero sendoff after a one-and-done run on the Netflix series.
Quinn spoke to Narcity on the day that Netflix dropped the second half of Stranger Things 4, and he shared why he thinks people got so emotional about Eddie's burnout-to-hero journey.
"He's such an empathetically written character," Quinn said. He credited the show's creators, the Duffer brothers, with making Eddie a hit, although Quinn -- and his gigantic wig of hair -- definitely deserve a big share of the credit.
"To have been given the opportunity to help bring him to life (...) it's mental," Quinn said. "I feel so lucky."
Quinn's Eddie became a fan-favourite character after the first seven episodes of the show dropped in May, but viewers didn't know if he'd survive the season until July 1, when the final two episodes were released.
Spoiler alert: Eddie doesn't make it out alive.
Instead, he joins a growing list characters who were introduced and then killed off in dramatic fashion on the show. But unlike Barb (Season 1) and Bob Newby (Season 2), he had more time to win people's hearts thanks to the mid-season delay.
After spending much of the season on the run, Eddie gets a huge moment in the finale when he plays Metallica's Master of Puppets to distract some evil bats in the Upside-Down.
Those bats end up killing him, but not before he delivers a scene that one fan described as a "guitar GOD moment."
Quinn says the guitar scene was "great fun" to shoot and a real "celebration" because for many of the Stranger Things crew, "it was the first time they were seeing live music since the beginning of the pandemic."
He added that it wasn't hard to prepare for that big moment. He just rehearsed a lot and really got into it with co-star Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) on top of a camper van.
"I remember reading the script and seeing that and just thinking it's such an inventive and fun sequence. There are very few worlds that I think that sequence could exist in and feel earned, and not feel stupid," he said.
"It's funny. It's just perfect. It just works so well at this stage in the story, and provides a brilliant crescendo."
We also asked him if he thinks Master of Puppets will be able to topple Running Up That Hill, the Kate Bush song that became a chart-topping mega-hit thanks to an earlier moment in the show.
He just smiled at the question. "Wouldn't that be great?" he said.