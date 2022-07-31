Joseph Quinn From 'Stranger Things' Rocked Out With Metallica & Eddie Would Be Proud (VIDEO)
"We call to order the most metal meeting ever of The Hellfire Club." 🤘
Stranger Things season 4 star Joseph Quinn may have just lived out the dream of his character, Eddie Munson.
In a video posted to Instagram on Saturday, July 30, the actor met with members of Metallica at Lollapalooza and even had a chance to rock out to "Master of Puppets."
"Glad to see you right side up, @josephquinn," the band said on Instagram. "Thanks for coming to jam with us backstage at @lollapalooza."
James Hetfield, Metallica's frontman, told Quinn that he's a big fan of the show.
"My kids and I, it’s been a bonding experience for us," he shared.
Quinn also thanked the band for letting the show use their song for the iconic scene where Eddie rocks out in the Upside Down.
"Thanks for doing it justice, by the way," Hetfield said. "You definitely did."
"It's all I was listening to for two years," Quinn said. "Yeah, I feel very connected to you guys."
Quin was then invited to have a jam session, but admitted he was a bit rusty and might need a lesson. He then proceeded to absolutely shred alongside Hetfield.
"We'd like to make an announcement," said drummer Lars Ulrich. "Metallica is now a five-piece, guys."
The band then gifted Quinn a guitar that looked just like the one in the show.
"We could sign it and f*ck it all up for you," said Hetfield.
"Would you mind?" asked a thrilled-looking Quinn.
The band also posted a photo with the actor with a reference to Stranger Things as a caption: "We call to order the most metal meeting ever of The Hellfire Club."
At the beginning of July, the band posted a tribute to the show and Eddie.
"The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include 'Master of Puppets' in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it," Metallica said.
"We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away... it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!!" they continued.
"How crazy cool is that? It’s an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show."
Rock on!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.