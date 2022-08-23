NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

stranger things

Noah Schnapp Has A Summer Job Straight Out Of 'Stranger Things' & It Keeps Him 'Grounded'

"It's kind of a 'just for fun' thing."

Global Staff Writer
Noah Schnapp and his family reacting to his university acceptance. Right: Noah Schnapp surfing.

Noah Schnapp and his family reacting to his university acceptance. Right: Noah Schnapp surfing.

Netflix | Twitter, @noahschnapp | Instagram

Imagine heading over to your local pool to take a quick dip only to see Noah Schnapp lecturing some kid about diving in the shallow end.

The Stranger Things actor recently told Flaunt that while he's best-known for playing Will Byers in the hit Netflix series, that's not his only job.

In fact, he's channeling Billy Hargrove this summer and working as a lifeguard — and he's obviously not doing it for the money.

"It's kind of a 'just for fun thing,'" Schnapp told the magazine. "I've kind of grown up with a normal life and normal friends and stuff outside of Stranger Things, so it's kind of kept me grounded."

Imagine working "just for fun" and not because you necessarily need to.

Not every 17-year-old can say they're in one of the biggest shows on Netflix, or that they're getting into fights with Doja Cat on social media.

Still, Schnapp seems to be trying to keep his life as "normal" as possible.

After completing high school a few months ago and working his summer job, Schnapp has said that he'll be going to college at the University of Pennsylvania this fall.

Schnapp actually shared video last winter of the moment when he found out, and it's so adorable.

Though he's been doing well with his acting career, he'll actually be switching it up to study business when he attends the Ivy League school.

"I was thinking of going for acting," Schnapp told Flaunt. "Acting was just kind of repetitive, and I wanted to try something new."

His co-star Millie Bobby Brown is taking a similar route, after recently announcing that she'll be studying human services at Purdue University.

"Millie is doing the same thing with her schooling—she's kind of learning about other things," Schnapp said. "I thought it would make more sense to do something different. And business was a pretty clear next thing for me."

So if you're strolling down the campus of the University of Pennsylvania next year, you may just bump into Schanpp while he's on his way to class.

And if you fall into a pool, maybe he'll jump in and save you!

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...