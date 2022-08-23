Noah Schnapp Has A Summer Job Straight Out Of 'Stranger Things' & It Keeps Him 'Grounded'
"It's kind of a 'just for fun' thing."
Imagine heading over to your local pool to take a quick dip only to see Noah Schnapp lecturing some kid about diving in the shallow end.
The Stranger Things actor recently told Flaunt that while he's best-known for playing Will Byers in the hit Netflix series, that's not his only job.
In fact, he's channeling Billy Hargrove this summer and working as a lifeguard — and he's obviously not doing it for the money.
"It's kind of a 'just for fun thing,'" Schnapp told the magazine. "I've kind of grown up with a normal life and normal friends and stuff outside of Stranger Things, so it's kind of kept me grounded."
Imagine working "just for fun" and not because you necessarily need to.
Not every 17-year-old can say they're in one of the biggest shows on Netflix, or that they're getting into fights with Doja Cat on social media.
Still, Schnapp seems to be trying to keep his life as "normal" as possible.
After completing high school a few months ago and working his summer job, Schnapp has said that he'll be going to college at the University of Pennsylvania this fall.
Schnapp actually shared video last winter of the moment when he found out, and it's so adorable.
\u201cThis video of Noah Schnapp learning he got accepted to college is the purest thing in the world. Congrats Noah!! \ud83d\udc4f\u201d— Netflix (@Netflix) 1639772124
Though he's been doing well with his acting career, he'll actually be switching it up to study business when he attends the Ivy League school.
"I was thinking of going for acting," Schnapp told Flaunt. "Acting was just kind of repetitive, and I wanted to try something new."
His co-star Millie Bobby Brown is taking a similar route, after recently announcing that she'll be studying human services at Purdue University.
"Millie is doing the same thing with her schooling—she's kind of learning about other things," Schnapp said. "I thought it would make more sense to do something different. And business was a pretty clear next thing for me."
So if you're strolling down the campus of the University of Pennsylvania next year, you may just bump into Schanpp while he's on his way to class.
And if you fall into a pool, maybe he'll jump in and save you!