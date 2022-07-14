Noah Schnapp Says He & Doja Cat Cleared Up Their 'Stranger Things' Beef Over Joseph Quinn
He's moving past all the "snake" stuff.
It seems as though Doja Cat and Noah Schnapp have made up after their very public fight last week, when he shared her thirsty DMs about his Stranger Things co-star Joseph Quinn.
Schnapp originally shared Doja's DMs with his millions of TikTok followers, revealing that she wanted him to tell Quinn to hit her up.
She then went off and described the move as "borderline snake sh*t" in a live video.
Now, Schnapp says they've dealt with their beef and there are "no hard feelings" between them.
Schnapp posted a video of himself on TikTok using a math challenge filter with Doja Cat's hit single, Kiss Me More, playing in the background.
"Guys, everything is all good I apologized, and I still follow her and love her music, no hard feelings," he wrote in the comments.
People in the comments section were quick to call the young actor out for his song choice, with one comment saying, "NOT YOU USING A DOJA SONG."
She called him both a "weasel" and a "snake" last week after his original TikTok post, which he has since deleted.
"Noah can you tell Joseph to hit me up," she wrote in her DMs to him. "Wait, no. does he have a gf?"
He responded by saying, "LMAOO slide into his DM's," to which she replied: "I don't know his Instagram or Twitter. He doesn't have a DM to slide in."
When he publicized their conversation, the singer didn't take the betrayal lightly and blasted the 17-year-old actor on Instagram Live.
Quinn hasn't commented on the whole drama, although he's been getting plenty of love lately from Stranger Things fans who saw his Eddie Munson's grand finale.
The entire season of Stranger Things 4 is now available on Netflix.