NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

stranger things

Noah Schnapp Says He & Doja Cat Cleared Up Their 'Stranger Things' Beef Over Joseph Quinn​

He's moving past all the "snake" stuff.

Global Staff Writer
Noah Schnapp. Middle: Joseph Quinn. Right: Doja Cat.

Noah Schnapp. Middle: Joseph Quinn. Right: Doja Cat.

@noahschnapp | Instagram, Courtesy of Netflix, @dojacat | Instagram

It seems as though Doja Cat and Noah Schnapp have made up after their very public fight last week, when he shared her thirsty DMs about his Stranger Things co-star Joseph Quinn.

Schnapp originally shared Doja's DMs with his millions of TikTok followers, revealing that she wanted him to tell Quinn to hit her up.

She then went off and described the move as "borderline snake sh*t" in a live video.

Now, Schnapp says they've dealt with their beef and there are "no hard feelings" between them.

Schnapp posted a video of himself on TikTok using a math challenge filter with Doja Cat's hit single, Kiss Me More, playing in the background.

@noahschnapp

Beat my score

"Guys, everything is all good I apologized, and I still follow her and love her music, no hard feelings," he wrote in the comments.

People in the comments section were quick to call the young actor out for his song choice, with one comment saying, "NOT YOU USING A DOJA SONG."

She called him both a "weasel" and a "snake" last week after his original TikTok post, which he has since deleted.

"Noah can you tell Joseph to hit me up," she wrote in her DMs to him. "Wait, no. does he have a gf?"

He responded by saying, "LMAOO slide into his DM's," to which she replied: "I don't know his Instagram or Twitter. He doesn't have a DM to slide in."

When he publicized their conversation, the singer didn't take the betrayal lightly and blasted the 17-year-old actor on Instagram Live.

Quinn hasn't commented on the whole drama, although he's been getting plenty of love lately from Stranger Things fans who saw his Eddie Munson's grand finale.

The entire season of Stranger Things 4 is now available on Netflix.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...