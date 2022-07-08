Doja Cat Is Beefing With Noah Schnapp Of 'Stranger Things' & He Posted Her Joseph Quinn DMs
"That's like borderline snake sh*t."
Like everyone else, Doja Cat apparently fell in love with Joseph Quinn's Eddie Munson on Stranger Things, and now she's beefing with his co-star Noah Schnapp because of it.
The singer just accused Schnapp of acting like a "weasel" and a "snake," after he shared a DM conversation they had in which she told him to tell Quinn to hit her up.
Schnapp, 17, posted screenshots of their private conversation to his 30 million followers on TikTok recently, and all hell broke loose.
“Noah can you tell Joseph to hit me up,” she wrote in the screenshots, which Schnapp has since deleted from his account. "Wait no. does he have a gf?”
“LMAOO slide into his dms,” Schnapp replied.
"I don't know his Instagram or Twitter. He doesn't have a DM to slide in," she said to him.
He later sent her a link to Quinn's Instagram account, reports Page Six.
Doja then put Schnapp on blast after he shared her messages, and later shot a whole Instagram Live rant about it. The video has since been deleted, but not before the internet saved it and reshared it.
"I don't even know how old he is ... but when you're that young, you make mistakes," she says in the video. "You do dumb sh*t. I'm like, trying to be super fair."
She goes on to rip Schnapp for posting their private conversation for everyone to see.
"That's like borderline snake sh*t," she said. "That's weasel sh*t."
She also referred to Schnapp as "unbelievably socially unaware and whack,” while also stating that she felt uncomfortable with her private messages being posted for everyone to see, without her consent.
Many of his fans jumped in to point out that he's 17 years old, while others wondered why she was messaging him for a setup in the first place.
Although the private convo is a bit embarrassing, Doja Cat hasn't been private with her thoughts about Quinn. She said he was "fine as sh*t" in a tweet in May, shortly after the first half of Stranger Things 4 came out.
Schnapp hasn't said anything about the incident at this point.