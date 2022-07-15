Joseph Quinn Plays A High Schooler In 'Stranger Things' & His Real Age May Surprise You
Your favorite high schooler is older than you might think. 👀
Netflix's season 4 of Stranger Things has taken the world by storm this summer, captivating audiences across the globe and breaking records for the number of people that watched opening weekend.
Production for the hit series' most recent and darkest installment was filmed in more than 40 locations in the state of Georgia and spent a whopping $190 million filming in the state.
One character, in particular, captured audience members' hearts. Eddie Munson, a high school metal head turned hero, played by British actor, Joseph Quinn, was by far one of the most talked about characters from season 4.
The lovable underdog developed a cult-like following that's trended across social media platforms, like TikTok, as fans fawned over pivotal scenes like his guitar solo of "Master of Puppets" by Metallica. The song from 1986 just entered Billboard's Top 100 charts, for the first time ever, following the release of the recent season.
Some may find Quinn's actual age surprising. Though the character of Eddie Munson has yet to graduate high school, the actor was born May 15, 1993, making him 29 years old.
This makes him nearly a decade older than fellow cast members Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo, who are both 19 and were born in 2002.
One fan reacted to Quinn's age and tweeted: "Joseph Quinn is 29 and yes I am opposed to dating passed a certain age gap however he’s just so pretty he’ll be my exception I just think it’s right."
The star also recently captured the attention of singer Doja Cat, who made headlines last week for beefing with his co-star Noah Schnapp, after he leaked her direct messages to him asking if Quinn was single in a viral TikTok.
The singer falls in line with the above 25 age range, as she is 26.