Here’s How Much Money 'Stranger Things' Spent Filming Season 4 In Georgia
The final numbers are shocking!
Production for Netflix's hit series Stranger Things has called Georgia home for four long seasons.
There are many spots around the Peach State that fans can pay a visit to see firsthand where some of the show's most iconic scenes were shot.
Audiences across the globe were captivated by the record-breaking season's developments, and the shocking turns the series took which has earned it the title of the darkest season yet.
What some may find even more shocking, however, is just how big of a budget Stranger Things season 4 had to work with, and just how much of it was spent filming in Georgia.
According to The Wall Street Journal, casting, crew, studio space, security, rental fees, set construction, lodging, travel, transportation and local permit fees set Netflix back about $190 million dollars during the season's production.
It is estimated that a majority of the show's $30 million per episode budget was spent filming in Georgia.
According to the official website for the state of Georgia, production for Stranger Things spent 359 days working in Georgia.
Over 2,000 local crew members were hired to film the latest season over the course of nearly a year, in over 40 locations mainly in Atlanta and surrounding areas.
An estimated $3 million was spent on car rentals, airfare and other forms of transportation. Nearly $2 million was spent on hotel stays for the cast and crew. More than $800,000 was dedicated to hair, makeup, wardrobe, and aesthetics.
However, the biggest share of the budget was sunk into compensating the cast, crew, and local extras, at a whopping price tag of $127 million.
The state wrote on the blog post that "Georgia’s entertainment industry is booming thanks to productions like 'Stranger Things'. In 2021, movie and TV productions climbed to a new record of $4.1 billion in direct spending from 366 productions."