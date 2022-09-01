Ontario's Weather Made A Creepy Waterspout Yesterday & It's Giving 'Stranger Things' Vibes
It defo looked like Mind Flayer was in Ontario.
A relaxing day at Sauble Beach turned into a nightmare fuel on Wednesday after a shadowy figure emerged from the sky. Ontario weather or the upside down?
According to The Weather Network (TWN), the bizarre phenomenon wasn't a creature fromStranger Thingsbut rather a waterspout that had spawned over Lake Huron.
Still, the photos are downright sinister.
\u201cTaken today by a friend in Sauble Beach on @ICWR #onstorm\u201d— Nina Murray (@Nina Murray) 1661974187
What's even scarier is that the weather event came out of nowhere to experts thanks to a miscalculation.
"Computer models underestimated the strength of the instability and wind shear present over southern Ontario on Wednesday, which allowed the afternoon storms to thrive and turn severe in some spots," TWN states.
The strong gusts were enough to cause wind damage to regions near Sauble Falls Provincial Park.
And while some residents were trying not to be blown away, other folks were forced to take shelter as severe thunderstorms swept into eastern Ontario.
Kingston, in particular, was hit by a nasty combo of large hail and strong winds, which isn't quite as spooky as monsters coming out of the clouds. But likely just as miserable.
However, things could've been worse. Environment Canada was forced to issue numerous tornado warnings across eastern regions into the early evening hours after storms "tapped into the wind shear and developed rotation."
Nothing touched the ground, but residents were treated to some pretty unsettling funnel clouds.
\u201cVideo captured by my sister-in-law in Kemptville @ 6:11 PM #onstorm\u201d— Lesley Elliott (@Lesley Elliott) 1661985239
Yeah, no thanks. Everyone stay inside until the sky doesn't look like that anymore.
\u201cFunnel cloud outside of Richmond, Ontario about 20 minutes ago. Video from Ghislain Groulx #onstorm\u201d— Connor Mockett (@Connor Mockett) 1661983426
Despite this week's forecast turning creepy, Ontario's overlook for the start of fall is looking good, with temperatures staying warmer and drier than usual.